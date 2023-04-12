Martin Clunes fights plans for travellers’ site next to his Dorset farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Martin Clunes fights plans for travellers’ site next to his Dorset farm

By Press Association
Actor Martin Clunes (Ian West/PA)
Actor Martin Clunes (Ian West/PA)

Actor Martin Clunes is embroiled in a planning dispute with his neighbours over a proposal for a permanent traveller site near his farm.

The Doc Martin star and other villagers close to his home in Beaminster, Dorset are objecting to the plans by Theo Langton and Ruth McGill.

The couple, who have lived in a 45ft by 16ft mobile home on land they own at Meerhay for 25 years, have applied for planning permission to continue living there permanently.

Martin Clunes has been a popular TV star for many years with shows like Doc Martin (Neil Genower/Buffalo Pictures/ITV)
Martin Clunes starred as Dr Martin Ellingham in Doc Martin (Neil Genower/Buffalo Pictures/ITV)

Planning officers at Dorset Council are recommending to councillors on the area planning committee the application is granted.

The recommendation is a blow to the Men Behaving Badly star and his neighbours who are opposed to the application.

Mr Clunes, 61, and his wife Philippa have lodged an objection to the plans along with several neighbours.

They say the proposals would intensify the existing travellers’ site and impact upon an area of outstanding natural beauty.

They also object to the lack of amenities on the site, such as electricity, water and sewage.

Their planning agent, Will Cobley, said: “Our clients have lived at their property for many years and are concerned by the proposal, which seeks to authorise and intensify a nearby traveller use on a permanent basis.

“The site is a wholly unsuitable location for a traveller site in an area of countryside and the Dorset area of outstanding natural beauty contrary to national planning policy.

“The permanent use of the land as a travellers’ site has been consistently rejected by the council. The current proposal seeks to continue and intensify the existing unauthorised use of the site.

“The site lacks basic services necessary for residential occupation on a permanent basis.”

Neighbours Diana and Robert Clarke are also against the application listing concerns about access to the site and the lack of amenities.

“The site is unsuitable for a travellers’ site in an area of outstanding natural beauty as it is contrary to national planning policy,” they said.

“The current proposal seeks to intensify the existing unauthorised use of the site.”

Martin Clunes and his wife Phillipa are objecting to a traveller site near their home in Dorset becoming permanent (Michael Stephens/PA)
Martin Clunes and his wife Phillipa are objecting to a travellers’ site near their home in Dorset becoming permanent (Michael Stephens/PA)

Another neighbour, Jackie Riley, said: “Impact on wildlife, potential pollution and destruction of habitat need to be avoided at all costs. Access is also an area of concern.”

Local resident Richard Fodder said: “This proposal is generally inappropriate for an area of outstanding natural beauty and has specific challenges including access to the site and the lack of basic services required for permanent residence and the protection of the environment.”

In the most recent planning application Mr Langton, an artist, and Ms McGill were granted temporary permission in 2015 to use the land as a traveller site for five years.

And now the couple are seeking to turn it into a permanent private residential traveller site for their mobile home and an additional caravan.

Beaminster Town Council has withdrawn its opposition to the application.

Planning officials at Dorset Council are also supportive, highlighting an increasing need for traveller sites across the county.

“This particular site is not one where there are significant identified problems. Nor have there been complaints in recent years submitted to planning, environmental health or highways officers,” council official Bob Burden said.

“In sustainability terms the development already exists. It is relatively close to Beaminster which has a good range of services and is about one mile from the town.

“This application seeks to make permanent the use of this site for one traveller family.

“Historic concerns over the impact on the area of outstanding natural beauty have been substantially reduced by the landscaping/screening that has been carried out in recent years.

“The town council are supportive of this application.

“Given the context of difficulties identifying sites generally for gypsy/traveller families, coupled with the ‘low key’ presence and limited visual impact of this particular site it is considered that it would now be reasonable to permit this on a permanent basis for this particular traveller family.”

Mr Burden is recommending conditions are placed on the application which would mean the site would be used only by Mr Langton, Ms McGill and their dependents.

Were they to move away permanently they would have four months to remove all residential structures and return the land to its former condition.

The couple would also be limited to no more than two caravans being kept on the site for residential use.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
2
Broomhall House.
Jessie’s Kitchen premises in Broughty Ferry goes on sale for £900k
3
Police officer Andrew Caulfield was admonished.
Dundee police officer escapes punishment for harassing colleague for nine months
4
Emergency services at the crash near Markinch. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Man, 80, dies after Fife crash
5
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
6
Floral tributes left for Cameron Scott Rae, 20, who died in Perth at the weekend. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson/supplied
Cameron Rae: Mum grateful for support but ‘still numb’ after Perth death
7
Judy Hamilton is proud of the Fife affordable homes plan.
Councillors back £150m affordable homes plan for Fife amid record homeless levels
8
The snake has now been removed from Broughty Ferry beach. Image: James O'Donnell/Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Mystery over death of huge python recovered from Broughty Ferry beach
9
Firefighters at the blaze in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Residents hear ‘explosions’ after taxi torched in Dundee street
10
Mark Shannon
Sheriff notes Dundee’s drugs death toll as dealer sentenced

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson has been in a worse position - and come out of it. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone were in a far worse position than this last year…
Kevin Clancy has been the victim of threats following his handling of Celtic v Rangers. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin slams 'disgraceful' Kevin Clancy threats as Dundee United boss calls for referee…
Botti Biabi celebrates with Fraser MacLeod as Brechin City win comfortably against Fraserburgh. Image; Kenny Elrick / DCT Media.
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side net 5-goal Fraserburgh…
V&A Dundee
Pigeons roosting at V&A Dundee shot by pest control
2
Actor Martin Clunes (Ian West/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Cigarettes and alcohol
The former Victoria Linen Works will become a new Kirkcaldy Farmfoods
Scotland's last linen factory to be demolished to make way for new Kirkcaldy Farmfoods
Levenmouth roadworks will end soon.
End in sight for Levenmouth roads misery as Bawbee Bridge and Methilhill works to…
Undated Handout Photo of Tess Daly's turkey burgers. See PA Feature FOOD Tess Daly. Picture credit should read: Andrew Burton/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Tess Daly.
Midweek meal: Get the family together to create Tess Daly’s tremendous turkey burgers
Zach Robinson celebrates with Alex Jakubiak. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak have been the difference as Dundee's title…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Ebony the coatimundi is believed to be the first of her species to receive acupuncture Picture shows; Ebony the coatimundi receiving acupuncture . Ladybank, Fife. Supplied by Fife Zoo Date; 12/04/2023
Fife Zoo animal treated to acupuncture in world first

Editor's Picks

Most Commented