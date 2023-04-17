Patsy Ferran nets top gong at Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards for 11th-hour role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Patsy Ferran nets top gong at Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards for 11th-hour role

By Press Association
Patsy Ferran attends the annual Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards at Soho Place in London. (Patsy Ferran/PA)
Patsy Ferran attends the annual Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards at Soho Place in London. (Patsy Ferran/PA)

Patsy Ferran has scored the best actress gong at Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards for her last-minute replacement role in A Streetcar Named Desire.

The actress stepped into the part of Blanche DuBois alongside Paul Mescal’s Stanley Kowalski days before the show launched at the Almeida Theatre due to the previous actress Lydia Wilson sustaining an injury.

Ferran saw off strong competition in the category including Killing Eve star Jodie Comer who has previously picked up the Olivier and WhatsOnStage award for her role as Tessa in Prima Facie, a one-person production by Suzie Miller.

Critics’ Circle Awards 2023 – London
Giles Terera, winner of the ‘Best Actor’ Award, at the annual Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards at Soho Place in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

The best actor award went to Giles Terera who received the prize for two of his roles which were staged at the National Theatre – the title role in Othello and as Guy in Blues For An Alabama Sky.

Lynette Linton also took home the best director for the latter production which is a revival of the play by Pearl Cleage which explores the last days of the Harlem Renaissance.

The Trewin Award for best Shakespearean performance went to The Archers star Arthur Hughes for his turn as the eponymous hero in Richard III.

His performance marked the first time the Royal Shakespeare Company has cast a disabled actor to play the character in its history.

Critics’ Circle Awards 2023 – London
Peter Morgan took home the best new play award at the annual Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Crown’s screenwriter Peter Morgan was also recognised in the best new play category for his production titled Patriots, which is set in the 1990s after the fall of the Soviet Union and follows “billionaire businessman Boris Berezovsky from the president’s inner circle to public enemy number one”.

Meanwhile, best musical went to Oklahoma! for its 2022 run at the Young Vic, but it has recently transferred to Wyndham’s Theatre in London.

Up-and-coming theatre stars also faired well with Lizzie Annis receiving the Jack Tinker Award for most promising newcomer in The Glass Menagerie where she starred opposite Amy Adams.

Critics’ Circle Awards 2023 – London
Lizzie Annis recieved the most promising newcomer award (Aaron Chown/PA)

Tyrell Williams also won the prize for most promising playwright for his debut Red Pitch which explores football, friendship and gentrification.

Tom Pye was named best designer for his work on My Neighbour Totoro and the Empty Space Peter Brook Award went to the New Diorama.

The ceremony comes after the 2023 Olivier Theatre Awards which saw stars including Mescal, Comer, Katie Brayben and Arthur Darvill take home top gongs.

The Critics’ Circle Theatre awards were founded in 1989 and are run by the drama section of The Critics’ Circle.

The prizes were announced during a ceremony held at Soho Place in London on Monday.

