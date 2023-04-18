Kate Garraway says family were in tears after Elton John dedicated song to Derek

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate Garraway says family were in tears after Elton John dedicated song to Derek

By Press Association
Kate Garraway (Yui Mok/PA)
Kate Garraway (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate Garraway has praised Sir Elton John for his kindness and support after he dedicated a song to her husband Derek Draper during his show at London’s O2 Arena.

The Good Morning Britain presenter’s husband fell seriously ill with Covid-19 in March 2020 and has suffered long-lasting damage to his organs and requires daily care.

Garraway has since created two documentaries detailing her family’s life as former political adviser Draper battles the long-term effects.

Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road show – London
Sir Elton John performs at the O2 Arena (Ian West/PA)

On Monday, the couple and their two children, Darcey and Billy, were invited to be Sir Elton’s guests of honour at his Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert.

Garraway told Smooth Radio: “Right up to the last minute, I wasn’t sure if it would be possible to get Derek there.

“It took weeks of planning and just days before, it looked like he would be too sick to attend. Even on the journey there, he seemed so weak.

“But as soon as we got into the stadium and Elton went on stage, he started weeping tears of joy, and squeezed my hand so tightly.”

Garraway said her husband refused to wear ear defenders for an hour so he could hear the music but “at one point it seemed it might be all too much for him” and “he started shaking”.

She continued: “His nurses and I took him outside the hall to let him have a moment to stretch and relax in the dark and silence.

“After a while, I asked him if it was time to go and he said, ‘No, want to go back’, so we gave him ear defenders to reduce the stimulation and wheeled him back to the concert.

“It must have been fate as that was the exact moment Elton suddenly dedicated Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me to Derek and his journey.”

During the dedication, Sir Elton said the couple had been “through hell” and described them as “inspiring”.

He added: “To say they’ve been through a lot is an understatement… they’ve never given up. I’m so thrilled they’re here, I can’t believe they are here.”

Garraway said: “We were all in tears, the kids, Derek and even the nurses. It was completely unexpected.

“People around us were so lovely and started clapping which was an extraordinary moment we will all treasure forever and Elton made it possible.

“Derek has been stuck at home for so long, so for him to experience that joy and be part of so many people’s amazing evening was just magical.”

Garraway said Draper had been “exhausted” since the concert and was back in hospital for treatment.

She added: “But his spirit is lifted and we’ll always have that special moment as a family, whatever the future holds.

“I can’t thank Elton and David enough. They are such kind people and have been so supportive to us all over the last three years.

“We have been surrounded by so much kindness from people everywhere. It really keeps us going through the hard times. We’re just bursting with gratitude.”

