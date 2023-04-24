James Corden: From Smithy to late-night stateside stardom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

James Corden: From Smithy to late-night stateside stardom

By Press Association
James Corden (Chris Radburn/PA)

James Corden’s career has taken him from a small town in Essex to the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles, where he has rubbed shoulders with Hollywood royalty.

After appearing in British sitcoms and sketch shows, the actor and comedian transferred to the Broadway stage before later becoming a firm favourite in American households as host of The Late Late Show.

The TV presenter, 44, will perform his last bout of hosting duties on the US talk show on Thursday after more than eight years at the reins.

Peter Rabbit UK Gala Premiere – London
The star, who harboured dreams of being in a boy band as a teenager, went on to land a TV role in a Channel 4 music business spoof Boyz Unlimited (Rick Findler/PA)

Corden, who grew up in Buckinghamshire, discovered a talent for making people laugh while at school, to the detriment of his educational achievements.

He got his stage acting break in the musical Martin Guerre at the age of 17, though quit because he found it boring, and went on to land a TV role in a Channel 4 music business spoof, Boyz Unlimited.

He appeared as a regular in the ITV drama Fat Friends, where he became friends with actress Ruth Jones, leading to the creation of perhaps his best-known work – Gavin And Stacey.

Created by and starring both Corden and Jones, the sitcom followed the two eponymous characters, played by Mathew Horne and Joanna Page, as they pursue their relationship across Essex and Wales.

Julia Carey and James Corden arrive for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Julia Carey and James Corden arrive for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Toby Melville/PA)

Gavin And Stacey enjoyed favourable reviews, going on to graduate from BBC Three to BBC One, and picking up multiple accolades including both Bafta and British Comedy Awards.

Following the success of the show, Corden landed roles in the stage and film version of Alan Bennett’s The History Boys and the movie Starter For Ten, ensuring he became a familiar face onscreen.

However, his rise has not been without the occasional hiccup – his BBC sketch show with Horne and the movie Lesbian Vampire Killers showed he did not have an entirely gilded path.

He later starred as part of the ensemble cast in the 2019 live-action remake of Cats, which was also received poorly by fans, despite a bumper cast of A-list stars including Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen and Taylor Swift.

Corden, who played gregarious Bustopher Jones, told The New Yorker he had “a great time” making the film but did not have plans to ever watch it.