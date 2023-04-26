Keira Knightley to star in new Netflix series Black Doves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keira Knightley to star in new Netflix series Black Doves

By Press Association
Keira Knightley (Suzan Moore/PA)
Keira Knightley (Suzan Moore/PA)

Keira Knightley has been announced as the lead star in an upcoming Netflix series called Black Doves as the streaming giant unveils its latest new productions.

The British actress, who has been twice nominated for Oscars, will play Helen who is having a “passionate affair” as her secret identity unravels.

The series is set over Christmas, against the backdrop of rising diplomatic tensions, and will see action sequences.

BFI and Radio Times Television Festival
Rory Kinnear, who stars in Bank Of Dave (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Knightley serves as executive producer alongside This Is Going To Hurt’s Jane Featherstone, Giri/Haji’s Chris Fry and the creator-writer of the new series Joe Barton, who is known for The Lazarus Project.

The 38-year-old actress received Academy Award nods for 2005’s Pride & Prejudice, when she played Elizabeth Bennet in the regency period drama comedy, and 2014’s The Imitation Game, a biopic about Alan Turing set during the Second World War.

She is also known for the blockbuster film series Pirates Of The Caribbean, romantic comedy Christmas movie Love Actually and period drama Atonement.

Netflix also said Danish Nordic noir novel series Department Q, based on the novels by Jussi Adler-Olsen, is also set to be adapted and set in Edinburgh

The eight-part series, lead directed by multi-award-winning Scott Frank, known for Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit and superhero film Logan, and adapted by thriller Vigil’s Chandni Lakhani.

Frank said: “The fact that I have been a fan of Jussi’s novels for a dozen years now combined with my long standing obsession with old school British procedurals like ‘Cracker’ and ‘Prime Suspect’ made this one irresistible.

“There are 10 novels in all, each one is a terrific mystery with great potential for a great season of television.”

The adaption will be former top-rated detective Carl full of “guilt” after his partner is paralysed and another policeman die in an attack before being given a cold case.

Adler-Olsen’s books about a cold case unit have been previously adapted into films including 2013’s The Keeper Of Lost Causes.

The streaming giant also announced a follow up production to the film Bank Of Dave, which starred James Bond film series actor Rory Kinnear – who played MI6 chief of staff Bill Tanner in Quantum Of Solace in 2008 and last in 2021’s No Time To Die.

Kinnear played Minibus magnate Dave Fishwick, who has provided affordable loans since 2011 through Burnley Savings and Loans.

Bank Of Dave: The Sequel will see Fishwick take on payday lenders and risk his community bank and way of life.

On Wednesday, Netflix also said it has invested six billion US dollars (£4.8 billion) making films and series in the UK over the past four years.

The company said this is an almost 50% on each year between 2020 and 2023.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, said: “It is hugely welcome to see Netflix significantly increase its investment in the UK, demonstrating the sheer strength of our TV and film industry as the largest in Europe.

“Our world renowned British creative industries employ over two million people and are growing at twice the rate of the economy – and Netflix has been a key part of this success.

“Our creative talent is among the world’s best, producing entertainment that is watched across the globe and creating new jobs and opportunities here at home.”

