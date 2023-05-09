Nordic nations share their ‘excitement’ after early Eurovision success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Nordic nations share their ‘excitement’ after early Eurovision success

By Press Association
Alessandra (Peter Byrne/PA)
Alessandra (Peter Byrne/PA)

Nordic nations celebrated their success during the early stages of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Acts from Sweden, Norway and Finland expressed their excitement at qualifying for the grand final during a late night press conference on Tuesday night.

Norwegian entrant Alessandra, one of the favourites to win, said she was “super excited” to have been voted through after performing in the contest’s first semi-final of the week.

The 20-year-old impressed the voting public with her anthem of female self-empowerment, Queen Of Kings.

Asked about its meaning, she said: “I would say that everyone is a Queen Of Kings. And now it is even in your down periods you have got to feel it and be proud of yourself.

“That is the main thing with the song. Remember how powerful you are because us humans, what a magical thing we are.”

Alessandra was the last of the acts to be told she had secured a place in the grand final and admitted that she and her dancers had felt like they wanted to “faint”.

“All the bad things that you can do when you are nervous which I am not going to say here in front of all of you,” she added.

“But it was terrible because you are last.

“I was just like, ‘OK it was good until here, we did the best we could’. And then they said Norway and I was like, ‘Ah’.”

Eurovision 2023
Alessandra, the entrant from Norway, performs at the Eurovision semi-final dress rehearsal at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. (Peter Byrne, PA)

Swedish act Loreen, who is returning to the contest after winning in 2012 with her dance-pop anthem Euphoria, said she did not feel like she needed to “prove” herself to the audience.

“But I do have a need to make you feel and for that I work my arse off,” she added.

Finnish contender Kaarija said he was excited to qualify but was unable to remember the moments immediately after his performance

“I just want to have fun and feel the energy of other people,” he added.

He said he felt proud to be singing in his native language, adding: “It feels really great of course because in Finland we have many people who don’t believe you can go to Eurovision and have a Finnish song.

“I want to show and do my best. We can win if we have a Finnish song. That is why I am here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jack Stewart holding a Dundee West FC scarf
Players and pupils ‘heartbroken’ at death of Dundee schoolboy Jack, 6
2
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
3
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
4
Dundee managing director John Nelms (left) with Gary Bowyer after his unveiling as Dark Blues manager last summer. Image: SNS.
Dundee and Gary Bowyer: What happened inside Dens Park to fuel title-winning manager’s departure?
2
5
Stephanie Gellatly drove drunk from a Eurovision party in Perthshire.
Angus woman’s 50-month ban for drink-driving after Eurovision bash in Perthshire
6
Favourite for the Dundee job, Callum Davidson.
Dundee would be getting a ‘top manager, top coach and top man’ if they…
2
7
This mansion in Broughty Ferry was TSPC's top property. Image: TSPC.
Former Jessie’s Kitchen in Broughty Ferry is TSPC’s most viewed property in April
8
James O'Neil leaving the Justice of the Peace Court in Perth.
Holiday firm boss caught using phone at Perth traffic lights argues ‘exceptional hardship’ to…
9
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington. Image: Grain and Sustain.
Shock as landlord ‘forces’ popular Fife shop to close
10
Defiant Fife SNP MP claims party ‘plot’ to oust him has backfired