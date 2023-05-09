Robert De Niro reveals he has welcomed his seventh child

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robert De Niro has revealed he has welcomed his seventh child.

The 79-year-old Oscar-winning actor shared the news during a recent interview with ET Canada about his forthcoming film About My Father.

Asked about being a father of six, he corrected the reporter, saying: “Seven, actually … I just had a baby.”

Representatives for De Niro later confirmed the news to the PA news agency.

De Niro stars alongside Sebastian Maniscalco in About My Father, which sees a man encouraged by his fiancee to take his father along to spend a holiday weekend with her wealthy and eccentric family.

Asked about his own experiences of fatherhood, De Niro told ET Canada: ”I don’t think I’ve ever been a cool father.

“I’m OK. My kids disagree with me at times, they’re respectful.

“My daughter is 11 and she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her and adore her.”

He added: “With my youngest now there will be more to come but that’s, you know – that’s what it is.”

De Niro has six other children: Drena, Raphael, Aaron, Julian, Elliot and Helen.

The veteran actor added that sometimes he has to be “stern about stuff” with his children.

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, (sometimes) you just have no choice,” he told ET Canada.

“And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

Robert de Niro revealed the news during a recent interview about his forthcoming film About My Father (Ian West/PA)

The actor did not reveal the identity of the seventh child’s mother during the interview.

Recent reports have linked him to Tiffany Chen, who, according to US publication People, is a martial arts instructor, but neither the actor nor Chen have publicly addressed their relationship.

De Niro’s six other children are from previous relationships with three women, including two with actress and singer Diahnne Abbott – a son, and a daughter from Abbott’s previous relationship whom De Niro adopted.

He also has twin sons with actress Toukie Smith, and a son and daughter with Grace Hightower.