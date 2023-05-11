Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper launches agricultural university bursary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper launches agricultural university bursary

By Press Association
Kaleb Cooper joined Royal Agricultural University students to launch his new agricultural bursary at the Cirencester university (Paul Nicholls/Royal Agricultural University/PA)


Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper has announced a new bursary with the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) for students wanting to pursue a career in agriculture.

The agricultural entrepreneur and farm contractor shot to fame in 2021 after the release of the hit Prime Video farming show, which follows Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to run an Oxfordshire farm.

On Thursday, Cooper joined RAU students at the Cirencester university to launch the bursary, which will provide £3,000 to support a student in exploring different paths into agriculture, as well as the opportunity for a work placement with Cooper or one of his industry partners during their studies or as a gap year placement.

Kaleb Cooper


The 24-year-old said he is keen to encourage applicants who have a “genuine and demonstrable interest” in agriculture, are not from a farming or agricultural background, and can “demonstrate hardship or financial need”.

Cooper said: “Farming is who I am. Encouraging the younger generation into agriculture has always been so important to me.

“I feel lucky that I knew my path from such an early age and want to help spread that passion and drive. Launching this bursary means so much as it can support students who want to pursue an agricultural career or who might be struggling to get into farming.”

He shared a post on Instagram captioning it: “I truly believe agriculture is for anybody no matter your background and having come from a non-farming family myself I want to encourage others with the passion and determination to pursue their career within the industry.”

Clarkson’s Farm
Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson filming Clarkson’s Farm (Prime Video/PA)

The “Kaleb Cooper” bursary will open for applications to RAU students in September, with the first award to be made in early 2024, it was announced.

RAU vice-chancellor Professor Peter McCaffery said: “We are delighted that Kaleb has chosen to support RAU students through this bursary.

“His passion for farming comes through loud and clear in his appearances on Clarkson’s Farm and he has definitely helped bring farming and agriculture even more into the public eye.

“This bursary will help to give the successful applicant the chance to follow their dreams and pursue a career in agriculture as Kaleb himself did. We are very excited to be working with him.”

