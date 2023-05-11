Former Eurovision contestant to get chance to perform on final stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Eurovision contestant to get chance to perform on final stage

By Press Association
Dadi Freyr with fans in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Dadi Freyr with fans in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

A former Eurovision contestant who missed out on the chance to perform on the final stage when a band member caught Covid will get his opportunity this year.

Dadi Freyr was due to represent Iceland in 2020 and when the event was cancelled due to the pandemic he entered on behalf of the country again in 2021.

His song was tipped as a favourite, but when a member of his band, Dadi og Gagnamagnid, tested positive for Covid they were unable to perform live and came in fourth place after a recorded performance was shown.

On Saturday, Freyr, 30, will finally be performing on stage at the final in Liverpool, although not as one of the entries.

Eurovision 2023
Dadi Freyr in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “I’m ready to do it, I’ve been ready since 2020.”

He said it felt “boring” and “not very nice” to miss out on the opportunity to appear in the 2021 final.

On what fans could look forward to from the performance, he said: “Expect it to be me on stage in front of actual people and that it’s not going to be boring.

“I’m going to sing, it’s going to be a Liverpool song and maybe a cameo from the wife and that’s all I can say.”

On Thursday he performed in Liverpool in front of an ice cream van, where his wife and fellow band member Arny Fjola Asmundsdottir handed out free ice-creams.

He spent two hours taking selfies with Eurovision fans from across the world who queued for pictures.

He said: “Liverpool’s great. It’s pretty cool to see how far people are coming from.”

Freyr said he was tipping Iceland’s entry Dilja to win this year’s Eurovision.

Asked if he had any words of advice for this year’s contestants, he said: “Just go and have the best song and sing the best and have the best act and get the most points, that’s the most important.”

