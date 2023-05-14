Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner announce they are expecting their first baby By Press Association May 14 2023, 6.31pm Share Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner announce they are expecting their first baby Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/lifestyle/4391593/jack-whitehall-and-roxy-horner-announce-they-are-expecting-their-first-baby/ Copy Link Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner (Suzan Moore/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Jack Whitehall has announced he and his girlfriend, Roxy Horner, are expecting their first child together. The comedian and Bad Education star posted on Twitter a photo of him and Horner, 31, with them both announcing the news on their social media on Sunday. Should probably finally learn to drive now. #Adulting #DadLevel pic.twitter.com/5I1ZKEbOwn— Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) May 14, 2023 Whitehall, 34, jokingly captioned the post: “Should probably finally learn to drive now. #Adulting #DadLevel.” Model Horner wrote on her Instagram: “The best news to share…” The couple have been together for more than two years, with Whitehall commenting on their relationship in 2021 when Horner found out she had type 1 diabetes after collapsing at the Brit Awards. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close