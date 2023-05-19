Joe Swash says Stacey Solomon ‘puked all over his bathroom’ when they first met

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Swash says Stacey Solomon ‘puked all over his bathroom’ when they first met

By Press Association
Former king of the jungle Joe Swash says one of the first times he met his wife Stacey Solomon she had thrown up all over the walls of his bathroom.

The actor and TV personality, who has been married to Solomon since 2022, said there was “not much” she could do that would “put me off her”.

The pair married last year after they met following her stint on the show in 2010, with the couple having three children during their 13-year long relationship.

Swash recalled their first encounters during a special episode of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa on Friday, which showed previously unseen moments from the recent ITV all-star series.

In one clip, Swash recalled: “One of the first times I met Stacey we got drunk on red wine, but Stacey is definitely not a drinker.

“She came back to my house and she said ‘I’ll tell you what, instead of me getting the lift up I’ll race you up the stairs’ – she was drunk.

“By the time she got to the top of the stairs and got into my house before me, I went into the bathroom – when she’d run all the alcohol had mixed around her body.

“She puked all up the walls and puked on my mirror, it was brilliant mate.”

He added: “There’s not much she could do that would put me off her.”

Swash also told his campmates about his attempts to court Solomon during their time working together on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! while he had been hosting a spin-off series.

“We just spent all day together every day for about a week, and I knew instantly, I could feel something coming from her,” he said.

“And if she was gonna go home and I was still out there for another two or three weeks, I thought, ‘wow, I’ve got to show her how I feel before she goes home’.

“I thought it’d be romantic to just knock on her door and start kissing her… She didn’t take it that way.

“It was like kissing a wall, and then she just shut the door and I thought ‘no!’.”

He added: “I must have gotten under her skin… as soon as I landed, two weeks later, I went straight to her house and then that was it, we’ve been together ever since.”

