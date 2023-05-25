Star-studded Barbie soundtrack line-up revealed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lizzo, Charlie XCX, Nicki Minaj, and Ryan Gosling are among the big names featuring on the soundtrack to the highly anticipated Barbie movie.

The album, set to be jointly released with the film on July 21, also includes Khalid, Haim, Ava Max, Ice Spice, Tame Impala and The Kid Laroi with Mark Ronson serving as executive music producer.

Barbie actress Margot Robbie was pictured reading the “Barbie News”, which announced global popstars including Dominic Fike, PinkPantheress and Gayle will also feature on the album, alongside Fifty Fifty, Kali, Karol G and Dua Lipa.

It comes days after British star Dua Lipa revealed her new song titled Dance The Night will feature on the soundtrack, and will be released on Friday.

The singer, who will make an appearance in the film as a mermaid, shared a video of her feet stepping out of fluffy pink heels, mimicking the shot of Robbie’s arched feet in the Barbie trailer, before the musician blows a kiss to the camera.

She wrote: “This Barbie has a song coming this week… FRIDAY MIDNIGHT BST.”

The video is set to a disco beat and she can be heard singing: “Just come along for the ride.”

The Barbie movie, based on the Mattel doll, is one of the most eagerly-awaited films of the year and will also star Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu and America Ferrera.

It is director Greta Gerwig’s first film since her adaptation of Little Women and she has written the screenplay with her long-term partner Noah Baumbach, the director of films such as Marriage Story, Frances Ha and The Squid And The Whale.

Barbie will be released in UK cinemas on July 21.