Home Entertainment TV & Film

Little Mermaid star McCarthy to read CBeebies bedtime story inspired by sea

By Press Association
Melissa McCarthy attending the UK premiere of The Little Mermaid (Ian West/PA)
Melissa McCarthy attending the UK premiere of The Little Mermaid (Ian West/PA)

The Little Mermaid star Melissa McCarthy will tell the sea-inspired tale of Tropical Terry for CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The two-time Academy Award-nominated actress, 52, will recount the heart-warming story set under the sea about a drab little fish who wants to stand out.

McCarthy, who plays evil sea witch Ursula in Disney’s new live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, will appear on CBeebies on Friday June 2 with the story about learning to love your own scales and taking pride in what makes you different.

Melissa McCarthy will read Tropical Terry on CBeebies Bedtime Stories
Melissa McCarthy will read Tropical Terry on CBeebies Bedtime Stories (BBC/PA)

The tale is set in Coral Reef City and is home to dazzling shoals of tropical fish but Terry is grey and wonders what it would be like to be part of the dashing crew.

Tropical Terry by Jarvis has friendship, self-esteem, acceptance and learning to love who you are at its heart.

McCarthy joins a host of famous faces who have previously read CBeebies Bedtime Stories, including fellow acting stars Kate Winslet, Tom Hardy and Ryan Reynolds.

Singer Dolly Parton and sports stars Harry Kane, Leah Williamson, Anthony Joshua and Jessica Ennis-Hill have also each read stories for the BBC’s channel aimed at children under the age of six.

McCarthy’s story can be seen on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer on Friday June 2 at 6.50pm.

