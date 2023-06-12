Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Damon and Affleck’s studio ‘did not consent’ to speech being used in Trump video

By Press Association
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s production company said it “did not consent” to a monologue from its film Air being used in a new Donald Trump campaign video (PA)
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s production company said it “did not consent” to a monologue from its film Air being used in a new Donald Trump campaign video.

On Saturday, the former US president posted a video featuring clips of him from throughout his life, backdropped to a speech by Damon from the new movie, to his social media platform Truth Social.

Directed by Affleck and starring him and Damon, Air follows the story of the game-changing partnership between a rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division.

Former US president Donald Trump (PA)

The film was produced by Damon and Affleck’s firm Artists Equity, which was formed last year with RedBird Capital.

A statement posted on the company’s Twitter account said: “We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from Air being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use.

“Specifically in terms of any & all rights available to us under US copyright and intellectual property law, we hereby, expressly give notice that in the case of any use of material from Air by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent.”

Airs also stars Damian Young as Jordan, while Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis plays the athlete’s mother Deloris.

In November, Trump said he was entering the 2024 US presidential race for a second term.

He is currently facing a grand jury investigation, which has led to a criminal indictment and could result in the first criminal prosecution of a former US president.

He remains one of the frontrunners for the 2024 Republican nomination despite his mounting legal woes, which also include criminal charges filed against him in March in New York.