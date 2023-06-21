Adele Roberts leaving BBC Radio 1 but will still be part of ‘BBC family’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adele Roberts leaving BBC Radio 1 but will still be part of ‘BBC family’

By Press Association
Adele Roberts is leaving BBC Radio 1, the broadcaster has announced.
Adele Roberts is leaving BBC Radio 1 after eight years amid a presenter shake-up at the station.

The radio DJ, 44, has spoken openly over the last couple of years about undergoing treatment for bowel cancer, and in June last year she announced she was cancer-free.

Roberts has already presented her last show for the station, but she will remain part of the BBC family, the broadcaster has said.

A post on the BBC Radio 1 Twitter account said: “After an incredible 8 years at Radio 1 Adele Roberts has decided to leave.

“She has been at the heart of some of Radio 1’s biggest projects but you’ll continue to hear her voice across the radio as she continues to be part of the BBC family.

“Thanks for everything @adeleroberts”

Roberts joined the BBC in 2012 as part of the Radio 1 Xtra team, before moving to Radio 1 in 2015 to host the Early Breakfast Show.

The BBC said she had been an “integral” part of the station’s development over the years.

Aled Haydn Jones, head of Radio 1, said: “Adele is thoroughly loved by the Radio 1 family and audience. She always puts others first; whether it’s key workers during the pandemic on her show, other people’s health during her own diagnosis of cancer, or supporting her fellow colleagues at the station.

“Adele ended her run of shows at Radio 1 while continuing to do all of this.

“She continually goes above and beyond for others and I want to say a huge thank you to her for everything she has done over the last eight years for the station.”

In October 2021, Roberts revealed she was undergoing treatment for cancer and later had surgery to remove a tumour and began using a stoma bag.

In June last year she announced she was cancer-free and celebrated presenting her final show of 2022, writing in an Instagram post: “I did my first radio show this year on chemotherapy.

“I’ve just finished my last show of 2022, cancer free and with a year full of amazing memories.”

In the post she added: “I am so grateful. Believe me, I don’t take anything for granted anymore.”

Also among the station changes, Sam MacGregor and Danni Diston will join forces to co-host BBC Radio 1’s new Weekend Breakfast show, which will move from London to Cardiff as part of the BBC’s Across The UK plans.

The duo said: “We are SO excited to officially be joining the Radio 1 family! Having our own show is something we’ve both dreamed of since we can remember!

“Weekend Breakfast is always a great laugh, the listeners are brilliant and we can’t wait to get started!

“It means so much to us that we will be broadcasting live from BBC Cymru Wales in Cardiff. It’s the city where we became best mates, began presenting together and now, the city we proudly call home.”

Jess Iszatt will also be taking over from Gemma Bradley from September 10 as the new host of BBC Introducing on Radio 1, which will air on Sundays 11pm to 2am.

Starting out in student radio stations, she has previously hosted the show for BBC Radio London.

Roberts’ departure comes after a number of long-time presenters have left the station recently, including Scott Mills and Chris Stark who stepped down last summer.

