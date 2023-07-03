Blackpink make hotly anticipated UK festival debut at Hyde Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blackpink make hotly anticipated UK festival debut at Hyde Park

By Press Association
Blackpink (left to right) Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 (Doug Peters/PA)
Blackpink (left to right) Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 (Doug Peters/PA)

K-pop girl group Blackpink brought their signature blend of pugnacious swagger and sweetness to Hyde Park as the band made their hotly anticipated UK festival debut.

The global pop sensation, composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa, closed out the second weekend of the annual BST Hyde Park event in London.

Opening to screams and pink fireworks shooting up from the stage, the girls launch into the braggadocious Pink Venom against a neon pink background while clad in differing white outfits.

“What’s up Hyde Park?” asked Rose, who did most of the talking during the London set, before each of the girls introduced themselves – hardly necessary for a crowd this enthusiastic.

The girls jumped into the bombastic How You Like That, showing off the choreography well known to the fans – affectionately known as Blinks – before moving up the runway for Pretty Savage, Kick It and Whistle.

A troupe of male dancers performed during an interval before the set transitioned into its second act, in which each member performs their solo songs in individual outfits.

Jennie, perhaps the most well-known member internationally due to her role in the controversial HBO show The Idol, is up first, her name flashing across the screens to piercing screams for You & Me and SOLO.

Jisoo, the last member to release her own single, performed Flower, before Rose sang ballad Gone, the most sombre moment of the night, and launched into the more upbeat On The Ground.

White streamers shot up to close Rose’s number, before blowing into the stage to hang like a cobweb for the remainder of the set by a breeze the singer commented on, saying: “London, what a nice breeze you have”.

Last up of the solo performances was Lisa, the strongest performer, who commanded the stage with her charisma – she’s constantly smiling during the 80-minute set – and impressive dance skills for Money.

After another short dance interval – with female performers this time – came ahead of the foursome emerging up from the stage repeating their famous slogan, “Blackpink in your area”, before launching into a string of hits, including BOOMBAYAH, Typa Girl and Shut Down.

Pink heart-shaped lightsticks, present at every Blackpink performance, dotted the crowd of singing fans as darkness falls.

Missing from the electric performance was the military-themed hit Kill This Love, prompting some Blinks watching around the world to express their disappointment on Twitter.

Closing out the night was Forever Young, which had the girls singing “I could die in this moment” as they hugged each other and waved to the crowd before disappearing under the stage.

The girl group followed a series of other acts, including Sabrina Carpenter, The Rose, and Rebecca Black.

Bruce Springsteen is scheduled to headline BST Hyde Park on Thursday with Billy Joel and Lana Del Rey headlining on subsequent days.

