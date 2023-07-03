Dame Sheila Hancock offers £500 for return of necklace containing wedding rings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dame Sheila Hancock offers £500 for return of necklace containing wedding rings

By Press Association
Dame Sheila Hancock has appealed for the jewellery to be returned (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Dame Sheila Hancock has appealed for the jewellery to be returned (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Dame Sheila Hancock has offered £500 for the return of a necklace that contains wedding rings belonging to each of her parents as well as her late husbands.

The 90-year-old actress revealed over the weekend she had lost her “most treasured possession” after going to see Accidental Death Of An Anarchist at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It’s the only thing I have of my father, because he didn’t have any other possessions.”

Dame Sheila, known for appearing in Channel 4’s Great Canal Journeys and Gogglebox along with EastEnders and Now, Take My Wife, added that the reward is £500 as the items “mean that much” to her.

She added: “If somebody wouldn’t want the money themselves, they can give it to a charity.”

Dame Sheila was married to Alec Ross until he died in 1971, and then to Inspector Morse actor John Thaw from 1973 until his death in 2002.

She also told GMB: “The awful thing is it’s my fault and I feel a bit embarrassed because there’s so many dreadful things going on in the world.

Women in Film and TV awards – London
Sheila Hancock with the ring necklace (PA)

“People can’t be bothered with me losing a necklace, but it does mean a lot to me and I would really love to get it back… it’s my mum and my dad and my husbands.”

Dame Sheila asked for fans to get in touch with ITV, the BBC or on social media if they see her necklace.

On Sunday, her official account posted on Twitter saying the Metropolitan Police “no longer deal with lost items”.

The wedding rings were said to be lost in the area around Haymarket, London after a review of CCTV.

Pictures of Dame Sheila with the chain around her neck were also tweeted, which said the actress is “heartbroken to lose her most treasured possession”.

