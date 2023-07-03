Will.i.am hails AI technology as ‘new renaissance’ in music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Will.i.am hails AI technology as ‘new renaissance’ in music

By Press Association
Black Eyed Peas star Will.i.am Will.i.am has hailed AI as a ‘new renaissance’ in music (Matt Crossick/PA)
Black Eyed Peas star Will.i.am Will.i.am has hailed AI as a ‘new renaissance’ in music (Matt Crossick/PA)

Will.i.am has hailed artificial intelligence (AI) as a “new renaissance” in music.

The 48-year-old musician and member of the Black Eyed Peas expressed an optimistic view of new music software, which can be used to produce and create songs.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “People have to decide what types of songs they want to write because, although I wrote songs like Boom Boom Pow and I Gotta Feeling and Where Is the Love?, the machine is going to write amazing versions or original Boom Boom Pows.”

He added that people “desire” songs which can be a “social commentary” on the news, something AI is “going to be able to do”.

“It’s a very, very, very unique world that we’re entering into. It’s a new renaissance.”

He said new technology does not just “mimic” what he does but creates something new.

“It was a brand new song and it wrote it the way I would have written it.”

British Summer Time festival – London
Black Eyed Peas on stage – (L to R) Taboo, Will.i.am and Apl.de.ap (Matt Crossick/PA)

He went on: “The concern is what we do as people and the regulation and guidelines that we put on folks that are building the models.

“The fact that AI mimics, but at the same time we haven’t put in clauses for where people own their likeness in their essence… well, that’s one thing. AI’s not deciding that, people are.”

However, other famous faces such as Dolly Parton and Charlie Brooker have raised concerns about AI.

Black Mirror creator Brooker told Empire Magazine that using the ChatGPT tool had produced something which read plausibly “at first glance” but did not contain “any real original thought”.

BFI and Radio Times Television Festival
Charlie Brooker said AI could be used in a ‘frankly terrifying way’ (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He also told the PA news agency that the AI advances explored in the latest episode of the Netflix series could be used in a “frankly terrifying way”.

Brooker was referring to an episode of the dystopian anthology show in which a woman finds her life replicated by streaming platform Streamberry.

Parton was asked at a press event last week about living on in an artificial form in the future.

She said: “I think I’ve left a great body of work behind.

“I have to decide how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved because I don’t want to leave my soul here on this Earth.”

More from The Courier

Humza Yousaf may be approaching the summer break with a sense of relief. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Looming Labour threat casts a shadow over Humza Yousaf's summer
Dylan Levitt, pictured in Dundee United training
Lee Johnson responds to Dylan Levitt transfer link as Hibs boss remains coy on…
Scotbet want to movce to the former MacDougall's newsagent and barber's shop next door. Image: Google Maps
Carnoustie bookies hope move to town centre will be a winner
Pic Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk action from the tournament The world union of Karate Federations are hold the World Karate Championships over this weekend in Dundee. The Event at Dundee Ice Arena has over 2000 athletes taking part from 40 countries with 230 coaching staff and 110 referees. The Event is being hosted by Kanzen Karate Scotland, based in Dundee.Pic Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk The world union of Karate Federations are hold the World Karate Championships over this weekend in Dundee. The Event at Dundee Ice Arena has over 2000 athletes taking part from 40 countries with 230 coaching staff and 110 referees. The Event is being hosted by Kanzen Karate Scotland, based in Dundee.
World Karate Championships: All you need to know as event returns to Dundee
The bus was damaged after the collision with a motorcycle in Kirkcaldy. Image: Jammer Locations
Passenger hospitalised after Kirkcaldy hit and run involving bus and motorcyclist
Gregory Vignal
Former Dundee coach Gregory Vignal lands new role after leaving Dens Park
Spencer Moreland warming up for St Johnstone FC.
Brechin City sign ex-St Johnstone youngster Spencer Moreland
Damage caused by the fire at the West End Campus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Overnight blaze at West End Campus in Dundee treated as deliberate
Ian Robertson leaving Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Racing star’s sponsor admits fracas at Cowdenbeath Racewall
There is growing concern over teachers who cannot find a permanent position.
Dundee teacher among hundreds starting holidays with no job to return to tells of…