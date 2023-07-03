Andrew Ridgeley: George Michael’s later years were not his best

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andrew Ridgeley: George Michael’s later years were not his best

By Press Association
Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael in their Wham! days (PA Archive)
Wham! member Andrew Ridgeley has discussed his relationship with George Michael and said that the singer’s “later years weren’t his best” due to “many contributing factors”.

Michael, whose real name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, died in 2016 at the age of 53 and appeared in the tabloids in the years preceding his death due to various run-ins with the law.

Speaking about what it was like to come to terms with Michael’s death, Ridgeley, 60, told Radio Times: “It’s a great loss to me and to all his friends that we’re unable to enjoy his company at this stage of life.

“His later years weren’t his best, with many contributing factors, but, for me, even latterly, our get-togethers always had the same things as before.

George Michael in concert – London
George Michael (Max Nash/PA)

“The pleasure we found in each other’s company, and the amusement with which we regarded each other – that didn’t change.”

Ridgeley and Michael formed Wham! in 1981 and they went on to release a series of hits including number one singles Last Christmas and I’m Your Man.

Discussing why Wham! needed to come to an end, Ridgeley said: “We had to bring Wham! to an end for George to grow into the artist he was destined to be.”

Asked if he knew whether Michael would achieve worldwide acclaim, he said “Oh, God, yeah. I was extremely proud of him.”

Farewell Concert – Wham! – Wembley Stadium
Pop duo Wham partners, Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael, on stage at Wembley Stadium for their sellout, farewell concert (PA Archive)

Michael found huge success as a solo artist but in the noughties made headlines when he was banned from driving due to drug possession.

In October 2006, Michael was found slumped over the wheel of his car and the following May he pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drugs and was banned from driving for two years.

In September 2010, Michael pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis and driving under the influence of drugs after crashing his Range Rover into a north London shop the previous July. He received an eight-week prison sentence and a five-year driving ban.

Wham Radio Times cover
Wham! on the cover of Radio Times (Radio Times)

After Michael’s death in 2016, Ridgeley led the tributes saying: “I had always been aware of George’s importance to me, of the bond of friendship and of the sparkle and light, effervescence and electricity that suffused the music we made.

“Yet in the intervening years between our career together as Wham! and where our different lives had subsequently led us, I had somehow lost sight of quite what my childhood best friend meant to me.”

A 90-minute film about Wham!, will be released on Netflix on July 5 that will give a “genuinely authentic account” of the bands rise, told by former bandmates Ridgeley and the late Michael.

The full interview is in Radio Times, out now.

Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael in their Wham! days (PA Archive)
