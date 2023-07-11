Hugh Grant revealed as tiny green and orange Oompa-Loompa in Wonka trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hugh Grant revealed as tiny green and orange Oompa-Loompa in Wonka trailer

By Press Association
British actor, Hugh Grant, will star opposite Timothee Chalamet. (Matt Crossick/PA)
Hugh Grant has been seen in the official trailer for the new movie about Willy Wonka as a tiny CGI Oompa-Loompa, who has green hair and an orange face.

The British actor will star opposite Timothee Chalamet, who takes on the role of the eccentric chocolate factory owner, in Wonka.

The film is based on the beloved children’s book created by Roald Dahl and is set before the opening of Wonka’s chocolate factory.

Former The Great British Bake Off presenter Matt Lucas, Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins, Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson and Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman are also among the star-studded cast.

Paul King, best known for his work on the Paddington films, has directed the prequel.

In the final moments of the clip, Wonka meets Grant’s character – who is trapped in a glass jar – and says: “So you’re the funny little man who’s been following me?”

Love Actually star Grant, who is playing the small humans that are workers at Wonka’s factory in the 1964 book, replies: “I will have you know that I am a perfectly respectful size for an Oompa-Loompa.”

The young Wonka appears not to know the people from Loompaland and so the Oompa-Loompa takes out an instrument and begins doing a dance.

Chalamet, who rose to fame in 2017’s Call Me By Your Name and has since starred in 2021’s Dune, describes Wonka as “something of a magician, inventor and chocolate maker” in the trailer.

Wonka in a red coat and top hat appears to be starting out on his journey to be the famous confectioner when he comes up against a chocolate cartel and teams up with a young girl.

Dune screening – London
Timothee Chalamet who stars as Willy Wonka. (Ian West/PA)

He is also seen inventing a chocolate that makes you fly and beginning to create a chocolate shop.

In Dahl’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, a young boy wins a golden ticket to tour the world-famous headquarters run by the mysterious Wonka and staffed by Oompa-Loompas.

In 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Gene Wilder played the title character in the classic film.

Johnny Depp starred in Tim Burton’s 2005 adaptation Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

Wonka is set to be released in December.