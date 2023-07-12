Sag-Aftra agrees to ‘last-minute’ request for mediation ahead of union strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sag-Aftra agrees to ‘last-minute’ request for mediation ahead of union strike

By Press Association
Sag-Aftra has agreed to a ‘last-minute’ request for mediation ahead of a union strike (Alamy/PA)
Sag-Aftra has agreed to a “last-minute” request for federal mediation by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), ahead of a potential strike by the US union.

The organisation’s negotiation committee said it would not be distracted from negotiating “in good faith” with the AMPTP, as it seeks to reach a fair, new deal for its members.

Sag-Aftra’s current deal with the AMPTP is currently due to expire at 11.59pm Pacific Time on Wednesday, after having previously been extended from June 30.

A statement from the union, which represents thousands of industry professionals, on Tuesday said the committee would continue to “explore and exhaust every possible opportunity to make a deal”.

Issues up for negotiation include base compensation, which actors say has been undercut by inflation and the streaming services, the threat of unregulated use of artificial intelligence and benefit plans.

“The Sag-Aftra TV/Theatrical/Streaming Negotiating Committee has agreed to the AMPTP’s last-minute request for federal mediation and has reaffirmed the negotiating committee’s dedication to securing a fair deal by the expiration of the extended contract at 11:59 pm PT on Wednesday, July 12,” the statement read.

“We will not be distracted from negotiating in good faith to secure a fair and just deal by the expiration of our agreement.

“We are committed to the negotiating process and will explore and exhaust every possible opportunity to make a deal, however we are not confident that the employers have any intention of bargaining toward an agreement.”

Last month Sag-Aftra members voted overwhelmingly to authorise a strike if a new contract with major studios, streamers and production companies could not be reached.

Nearly 98% (97.91%) of the 65,000 members who cast votes were in favour, Sag-Aftra said.

A strike would see another major disruption to the entertainment industry in the US, amid the ongoing strike involving more than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), who have been on strike since May 2.