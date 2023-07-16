‘Ghost town’: Haunted Mansion premiere goes ahead cast-less amid actors strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Ghost town’: Haunted Mansion premiere goes ahead cast-less amid actors strike

By Press Association
Guests are guided away from an empty red carpet at the world premiere of Disney’s Haunted Mansion at Disneyland, in Anaheim, Calif. Actors and screenwriters did not walk the red carpet due to picketing that has shut down production across the entertainment industry (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
The world premiere for Disney’s star-studded film Haunted Mansion became the first major Hollywood event to go ahead without its actors including Danny DeVito and Jamie Lee Curtis due to an industry strike.

Among the film stars scheduled to walk the red carpet were Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson and Dan Levy, but the Sag-Aftra (the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) strike announced on Thursday meant the actors could no longer attend the event held in front of the theme park’s Haunted Mansion ride.

It comes as members of US union joined writers who were already striking outside major production companies in Los Angeles, including Warner Bros, Netflix and Disney, as well as in New York.

Academy Award winner Curtis was among those showing her support, sharing a video of herself at Sag-Aftra as members stapled together picket signs to be used during the strike, saying: “The click click click of solidarity. Amazing.

“And I’m going to join them and help them as soon as I pick up my t-shirt. Union strong.”

The 64-year-old joined thousands of performers on picket lines in the biggest entertainment industry strike in six decades, which threatens to derail productions both home and abroad and could last “until the end of the year”, Succession star Brian Cox previously warned.

Other stars spotted on picket lines included Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, Thelma & Louise actress Susan Sarandon, Lord Of The Rings star Sean Astin and Gilmore Girls star Sean Gunn, the brother of Guardians Of The Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn.

Meanwhile, celebrities including George Clooney, Halle Berry and Alec Baldwin have also expressed support for the strikes.

World premiere of Ticket to Paradise
George Clooney was among the famous faces supporting the strike (Ian West/PA)

The strike comes after the US union and Hollywood studios failed to reach an agreement after more than four weeks of negotiations, with actors wanting better pay and increased safeguarding around artificial intelligence (AI) rights among their demands.

British actor Simon Pegg has insisted having AI as a competitor could raise the quality of what reaches our screens, amid the strike action/=.

The Mission Impossible star, 53, told the Telegraph: “It might be a good thing in that it will stop us from being mediocre.

“There is a lot of mediocrity out there sometimes.

“Things that pass for entertainment are not quite as good as they should be.

“So if it ups our game because we want to escape the velocity of this creeping threat then it’s a good thing.”

Among the productions in the UK that could be affected by the strike action is the filming of Deadpool 3, starring Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

House Of The Dragon series two with Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy could also be affected, alongside the second series of The Sandman with Tom Sturridge and the fourth series of Slow Horses with Academy Award winner Gary Oldman.

Film festivals, including those in Venice and Toronto, and awards shows such as the 75th Emmy Awards, could also be hit if the strike continues.