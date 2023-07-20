Odeon expects one million film goers as Barbenheimer released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Odeon expects one million film goers as Barbenheimer released

By Press Association
Margot Robbie arrives for the European premiere of Barbie at Cineworld Leicester Square in London (Ian West/PA)
Odeon has said one million customers are expected at its cinemas in the week following the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Both films will be released on Friday, which has given rise to cinemagoers purchasing back-to-back tickets for what has been dubbed, Barbenheimer.

Odeon said thousands will see director Greta Gerwig’s comedy about the famous doll Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller on physicist J Robert Oppenheimer and his role in developing the first atomic bomb on the same day.

The film chain reports that more than 200,000 advance tickets were purchased and more than 10,000 guests are expected to see both films in opening weekend.

The company said both productions, which have stars including Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, are its biggest films of the year so far for advance sales.

Oppenheimer photocall- London
Oppenheimer stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh (Ian West/PA)

Suzie Welch, Odeon’s interim managing director of UK and Ireland, said: “We have been amazed by the response from guests in the run-up to this Friday, as excitement for the summer 2023 slate, led by Barbie, Oppenheimer and Mission: Impossible 7, continues to build, showcasing what the big-screen experience is all about.

“As we prepare for the biggest weekend of the year, whether you are dressed in roller blades and head-to-toe pink, preparing for a three-hour epic, or combining the two, we know that our guests are going to be both blown away and dazzled by the experience at Odeon.”

This follows Tom Cruise leading the third biggest weekend so far this year for Odeon, with Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part One.

Odeon expects this weekend will be the biggest for the chain since superhero film Avengers: Endgame, starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth, in 2019.