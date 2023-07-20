Simon Pegg cancels film screening event due to actors’ strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Simon Pegg cancels film screening event due to actors’ strike

By Press Association
Simon Pegg (Ian West/PA)
Simon Pegg (Ian West/PA)

Simon Pegg has announced the cancellation of an event to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his film The World’s End “out of respect” for the actors’ strike.

The final instalment in the Three Flavours Cornetto film trilogy – which also includes Shaun Of The Dead and Hot Fuzz, and was directed by Edgar Wright – was set to be screened next Thursday at the BFI in London.

The event was also set to include a question and answer session with Pegg and Nick Frost, who star in all three films, along with Wright.

In an Instagram post, Pegg wrote: “Out of respect to the ongoing Sag-Aftra strike, we are postponing next week’s 10th anniversary for The World’s End at the BFI on July 27th with myself, Edgar Wright and Nick Frost.

“We’d like to apologise to anyone who changed or made plans to attend the screening and we promise to reschedule at an appropriate time.”

The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra) has been holding industrial action since failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

The union, which represents around 160,000 actors across the US, has concerns over a number of issues including pay and the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The Writers Guild of America started industrial action on May 2, before Hollywood stars were pictured on the picket lines in the US this week.

ARIAS 2023
Rob Delaney said he would attend an actors’ protest (Ian West/PA)

Pegg said tickets for his event will be refunded, adding: “We send our very best to all those taking a stand and hope for a fair and equitable resolution.”

The Mission Impossible franchise star also encouraged actors and others to attend a demonstration on Friday in Leicester Square, London, along with members of performing arts union Equity.

The British union, which is not striking, announced earlier this week it would hold protests in Manchester and London in solidarity with Sag-Aftra.

American actor Rob Delaney, who co-wrote and starred in comedy Catastrophe along with Sharon Horgan, has already said he will attend.

According to Sag-Aftra, some producers of independent films are being granted waivers to continue shooting despite the strike, as long as they are operating outside the studio system.

The latest to be given the exemption include Weekend Escape Project, which Dracula Untold star Luke Evans has been seen filming in Taiwan, and The Summer Book that has seen Fatal Attraction actress Glenn Close travel to Finland to star in.