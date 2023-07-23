Barbie release could boost Dua Lipa soundtrack song in charts

The release of Barbie is on track to boost the movie’s soundtrack songs from Dua Lipa, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, the Official Charts Company has said.

British singers Sam Smith and Charli XCX and American musicians Billie Eilish and Lizzo also feature on the star-studded Barbie: The Album.

The Official Charts Company said London-born singer Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night, released as the record’s lead single in May, could move up 10 places.

Dance The Night, which previously peaked at number 13, is predicted to rise to number five in the UK chart.

Ice Spice and Minaj’s rap adaptation of Aqua’s classic track Barbie Girl is also expected to benefit by reaching to a new peak of number 11 from a previous position of 20.

The rap artists are among the top talent on the soundtrack for the Barbie movie, which was released in the UK on Friday.

Also in the line-up are Ava Max, Dominic Fike, three-piece family band Haim, British artist Pink Pantheress and Australian instrumentalist Tame Impala.

South Korean girl group Fifty Fifty featuring rapper Kaliii, US singer Gayle, Colombian star Karol G, rapper The Kid Laroi, US singer Khalid and actor Ryan Gosling also feature.

The film directed by Greta Gerwig, based on the Mattel doll, was one of the most eagerly awaited movie of the year and stars Margot Robbie and Gosling.

Rappers Dave and Central Cee are expected to remain at number one in the charts for another week with Sprinter.