Julia Roberts presented with Manchester United shirt by Erik ten Hag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Julia Roberts presented with Manchester United shirt by Erik ten Hag

By Press Association
Julia Roberts (Richard Shotwell/PA)
Julia Roberts (Richard Shotwell/PA)

Julia Roberts has been presented with a Manchester United shirt by the club’s manager Erik ten Hag.

The Oscar-winning actress, known for Pretty Woman and Erin Brockovich, is a supporter of the Red Devils and has previously been photographed in the stands and on the pitch at Old Trafford.

United are in America where they played Arsenal in a friendly on Saturday at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey.

In a post on Sunday, United told fans on Twitter: “So good to see Julia Roberts once again following Saturday’s game!”

Roberts had photos with club captain Bruno Fernandes and players such as Casemiro and Marcus Rashford.

Ten Hag was also pictured alongside the actress, who was wearing a red dress with a black and yellow pattern, as they held a red number one jersey with “Julia” on the back.

Last month, she congratulated United rivals Manchester City for winning the Champions League.

“Congratulations @pepteam for leading your team to be UCL champions. #pep #soccermom,” said the Ocean’s Twelve actress.

The side’s manager Pep Guardiola had previously spoken during a press conference of his “disappointment” that Roberts did not visit City while in Manchester.

Marcus Rashford file photo
Marcus Rashford. (PA)

In March, he said: “I have three idols in my life. Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and Julia Roberts. These are my three idols.

“Julia Roberts years ago came to Manchester – not in the 90s when Sir Alex (Ferguson) was winning titles and titles and titles. She came in the period where we were better than United, in these four or five years, right?

“And she went to visit Man United. She didn’t come to see us. That’s why even if I win the Champions League it will not compare for the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn’t come to see us.

“Even if I win the Champions League it will not compare to this disappointment I had.”