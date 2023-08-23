People will still listen to The Archers as farming is cool again, says ex-editor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
People will still listen to The Archers as farming is cool again, says ex-editor

By Press Association
Graham Harvey has written a memoir about The Archers (Priddy’s Photo Shop & Studio)
Former agricultural story editor of The Archers Graham Harvey has said that the radio show will continue to bring in new audiences as “farming has started to be cool again with young people”.

The environmental campaigner, who was a scriptwriter on the long-running BBC Radio 4 show, thinks that the programme will draw in the younger generations through storylines that explore climate change, class and sustainable agricultural practices.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “There are just unmistakable signs that young people are interested in farming and I think that it is linked in with nature and also climate change, and the threat to our planet.

“Nature is probably the best thing we have, governments pour money into high tech solutions like carbon capture and all that, but nature can do it better.

“Farmers can do more to fix it (climate-related issues) than any new technology.”

He added: “There’s no sign that it’s (The Archers) failing to bring in new audiences, young audiences. In a sense it’s always reinvented itself.”

Explaining how different types of storylines have captured the attention of younger listeners, Harvey discussed the Horrobin family and their influence.

Graham Harvey book
Underneath The Archers: Nature’s Secret Agent on Britain’s Longest-Running Drama (Unbound)

He said: “When I worked on the show, there were a couple of them, but they were kind of marginal characters.

“Now that family, working class family, are very central and the two key members are teenagers, Brad and Chelsea.

“They’re really strong characters and I’m sure they’re bringing in new listeners, young listeners.”

Harvey’s memoir, Underneath The Archers: Nature’s Secret Agent on Britain’s Longest-Running Drama, was published on Thursday and it explores his time as a story editor and how he would implement storylines about sustainable agricultural practices.

The writer said that The Archers once encouraged the use of pesticides and chemicals as it was more focused on industrial farming, but he worked to change this.

Harvey said: “When The Archers started, it very much followed the government line that we had to increase the supply (of food) and at that time, they thought that meant using more fertiliser, so in a way The Archers encouraged the use of chemicals and so on.

“Now, I think The Archers could be showing the way out of that crisis we’ve got into with loss of diversity and soil damage by showing a different way of farming, regenerative, planet fixing and nature friendly.”

The Archers has been on the radio for more than 70 years and explores the lives of people living in the fictional rural village of Ambridge.

In his new book, Harvey writes about The Archers and his love for the British countryside, but he also traces his roots and uncovers a wartime secret of his father’s.

Harvey said he had never dreamed of writing a memoir whilst he was writing for The Archers and described the book as a “personal journey”.