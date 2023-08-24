New documentary on the life of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli under production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New documentary on the life of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli under production

By Press Association
New documentary on the life of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is under production (Suzan Moore/PA)
New documentary on the life of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is under production (Suzan Moore/PA)

A new documentary film exploring the life of world-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is under production, it has been announced.

The film, titled Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe, is scheduled for release next year to coincide with Bocelli’s 30th anniversary in the industry.

Bocelli is reportedly the biggest selling solo classical artist of all time, with 85 million worldwide album sales.

He has performed for four US presidents, two Popes and many royal families across the world, as well as at high-profile ceremonies for the Olympic Games and the World Cup.

King Charles III coronation
Andrea Bocelli performs on stage during the Coronation Concert (Chris Jackson/PA)

He was also honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010 in the category of live theatre/performance.

More recently, he was part of the star-studded line-up of performers at the King’s coronation concert in May.

The documentary will offer never-before-seen insights into the singer’s story, with unprecedented access following him not only backstage but beyond the stage and into his private life with family and close friends.

Directed by acclaimed documentarian Cosima Spender, it will be produced and financed by Entertainment One (eOne).

Bocelli, Veronica Bocelli, Scott Rodger, and Francesco Pasquero will serve as executive producers.

Platinum Jubilee
Andrea Bocelli (Victoria Jones/PA)

Spender, who grew up in the same rural Tuscan region as Bocelli, said: “It’s always a privilege to be invited into someone else’s world.

“When that person is Andrea Bocelli, it’s an opportunity to delve into a landscape of sounds, memories, and opera that are entirely unique to him.

“Andrea and I instantly recognised each other… this meant an immediate understanding of sense of humour, attitude to life, and a shared attachment to the land we come from.”