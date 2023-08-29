US presidential hopeful will ‘respect Eminem’s wishes’ and stop using his music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

US presidential hopeful will ‘respect Eminem’s wishes’ and stop using his music

By Press Association
US presidential hopeful will ‘respect Eminem’s wishes’ and stop using his music (Yui Mok/PA)
Vivek Ramaswamy says he will “respect the wishes” of Eminem, after the rapper objected his music being used on the US presidential hopeful’s campaign trail.

A cease-and-desist letter was previously sent to representatives for Mr Ramaswamy after he used the Oscar-winning song Lose Yourself from 2002 film 8 Mile during campaigning.

Speaking to US broadcaster MSNBC about the letter, Mr Ramaswamy said he hoped Eminem would “one day rediscover the renegade that made him great”.

Election 2024 Ramaswamy
Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy (Zach Boyden-Holmes/AP)

Asked if he would stop using and performing the track, he said: “Yeah, I think that I’ll respect (Eminem’s) wishes but I would just say ‘would the real Slim Shady please stand up?’

“Eminem in his rise used to be a guy who actually stood up to the establishment and said the things that the establishment didn’t want him to say.

“I think the fact that my political viewpoints may differ from his, I think people change over the course of their lives.

“But I have hope for him that he will one day rediscover the renegade that made him great and I’m rooting for that success in his life.”

It is understood a letter dated August 23 was sent by music licenser BMI on behalf of Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, to the Vivek 2024 campaign.

The communication says the rapper is “objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign’s use of Eminem’s musical compositions”.

It also said: “BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto.”

The Vivek 2024 campaign had previously made an agreement with BMI on May 24.

Biotech entrepreneur Mr Ramaswamy has been a fan of Eminem and rap music for a long time and had performed under the name Da Vek.

He hopes to get the republican nomination over former US president Donald Trump, who has been facing a series of legal issues.

Musical groups had objected and taken legal action against the Trump campaign in 2020 and its supporters over use of songs.

Adele, Linkin Park, Rolling Stones, Queen, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Prince’s estate and Aerosmith have all criticised his use of their music.