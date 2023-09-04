UB40 star Ali Campbell says Walk Of Fame honour is a full circle moment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UB40 star Ali Campbell says Walk Of Fame honour is a full circle moment

By Press Association
Ali Campbell attends the Music Walk of Fame on Camden High Street, London (Ian West/PA)
UB40 star Ali Campbell has said being inducted into the Music Walk Of Fame in Camden will be a “full circle” moment as he recalled how the band’s performances in the area helped propel them to fame.

The original reggae band began their career in their home town of Birmingham before performing a number of gigs in London which got them noticed by prominent artists including The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde who invited them to tour with her band.

On Monday, UB40 will be honoured with a stone on the trail based in north London alongside the late Janis Joplin and Harvey Goldsmith.

Music Walk Of Fame honours
Founder of the Music Walk Of Fame Lee Bennett, Ali Campbell, and singer-songwriter Suggs at the Walk on Camden High Street, London (Ian West/PA)

Campbell, 64, recalled to the PA news agency how “thrilled” the band were to be playing in the Camden-based music venue Dingwalls, which later led to them securing a spot at Rock Garden, where Hynde saw them perform.

“So Camden’s special for us because that was the first place we came to outside of Birmingham and then that led to us playing in the Rock Garden further out from Camden and getting chosen by Chrissie Hynde to go on her tour.

“And we released our first single (King/Food for Thought) and it went to the number four on the tour.

“And then we booked the same tour for ourselves afterwards and never looked back after that.”

He added: “It’s like a big circle coming back to Camden and getting a star on the Walk Of Fame.”

The singer admitted he “went red and felt a little embarrassed” when he first found out the group were receiving the accolade as he noted that as a reggae band, they do not often receive prizes.

Music Walk Of Fame honours
Siblings of Janis Joplin, her sister Laura and brother Michael, attend the Music Walk Of Fame on Camden High Street, London (Ian West/PA)

Across the week, rock bands The Kinks and Buzzcocks, hip-hop group The Sugarhill Gang, Electric Avenue singer Eddy Grant, folk singer Billy Bragg, R&B group Shalamar, arts promoter Harvey Goldsmith, DJ Paul ‘Trouble’ Anderson and founder of Kiss FM Gordon Mac will also be commemorated.

The latest batch of stars will join previous inductees David Bowie, Amy Winehouse, The Who, Madness and Soul II Soul.

Campbell said that it is “very nice” for the group to be remembered alongside the list of “very special” artists.

Formed in the late 1970s, UB40 enjoyed success with their covers of hits including Red Red Wine and (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You.

The original band split in 2008 when founder Campbell quit over a disagreement about management and was later joined by Mickey Virtue and the late Astro to form a tearaway outfit.

Following the death of Astro in November 2021 and the departure of Virtue from the group, Campbell has continued on under the title UB40 featuring Ali Campbell.

Campbell was also initially replaced by his brother Duncan in 2008, who joined the remaining members under the UB40 name, but Duncan later retired from the group due to ill health.

Astro death
The original band split in 2008 when founder Campbell quit over a disagreement about management and was later joined by the late Astro to form a tearaway outfit (Alex Barron-Hough/Swell Publicity/PA)

Reflecting on the band’s longevity, Campbell said: “It’s amazing, really. I mean who would have thought that we would still be knocking about? Who’d have thought I’d still be alive and who’d have thought I’d still be in my reggae band, promoting reggae? It’s all very amazing.

“And the fact that reggae has grown so much since we started promoting it. Not because we started promoting it, but since we started, reggae has become so much more influential in all contemporary dance music, basically.

“It’s all produced in a dub fashion and dub comes from reggae so the influence on contemporary music that reggae is having is the strongest it’s ever had so I’m really happy about that.”

The singer will celebrate induction to the Walk Of Fame with a one-off show at Koko Camden on Monday, with the singer also embarking on The Hits Tour hit next year.

Campbell said the tour will be a “party time”, adding: “Our aim is to lift that audience. It’s all about positive vibes and big love and that’s our message.”

Tickets for UB40 featuring Ali Campbell’s The Hits Tour go on sale from MyTicket.co.uk this Friday at 10am.