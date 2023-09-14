Cliff Richard releases special version of number one hit 60 years after debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cliff Richard releases special version of number one hit 60 years after debut

By Press Association
Sir Cliff Richard (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sir Cliff Richard (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sir Cliff Richard has released a reimagined version of 1962 hit track The Young Ones more than 60 years after its original debut.

The new version of the number one track will be the first single on the 82-year-old’s upcoming orchestral album Cliff With Strings – My Kinda Life, which celebrates his 65th year in the music industry.

The singer-songwriter first released the song on January 11 1962, recorded for the film of the same name starring Sir Cliff as Nicky Black, and rocketed to the top of the UK charts where it remained for six weeks.

Cliff With Strings – My Kinda Life
The album cover for Cliff With Strings – My Kinda Life (East West Records/PA)

The song has been reimagined in “a contemporary yet classic style” to mark its 60th anniversary.

Sir Cliff said: “What better way to celebrate this milestone in my career, than revisiting one of my earliest hits.

“This was an incredible time in my life, as this is the title track from my third film The Young Ones, which was the second biggest film of that year and a role that I loved to play.

“I am so grateful to all the fans that have stuck with me for all these years and that this song makes me feel as young as I was then.”

Sir Cliff’s new album is a compilation of his biggest hits and favourite tracks, with orchestral arrangements from composer Chris Walden.

The collection includes the 1999 recording from Sir Cliff’s performance of Everything I Do (I Do It For You) at his Countdown Concert celebrating the millennium.

It also features a duet, Suddenly, with his “dear friend” Dame Olivia Newton-John, who had an extensive career in music and was known for playing Sandy in the 1978 film Grease.

She died in August last year at the age of 73.

Sir Cliff’s new album, which is set for release on November 3, is described as bringing “new life and clarity to original vocal recordings with beautiful new orchestral and string arrangements”.