Cliff Richard releases special version of number one hit 60 years after debut

Sir Cliff Richard has released a reimagined version of 1962 hit track The Young Ones more than 60 years after its original debut.

The new version of the number one track will be the first single on the 82-year-old’s upcoming orchestral album Cliff With Strings – My Kinda Life, which celebrates his 65th year in the music industry.

The singer-songwriter first released the song on January 11 1962, recorded for the film of the same name starring Sir Cliff as Nicky Black, and rocketed to the top of the UK charts where it remained for six weeks.

The album cover for Cliff With Strings – My Kinda Life (East West Records/PA)

The song has been reimagined in “a contemporary yet classic style” to mark its 60th anniversary.

Sir Cliff said: “What better way to celebrate this milestone in my career, than revisiting one of my earliest hits.

“This was an incredible time in my life, as this is the title track from my third film The Young Ones, which was the second biggest film of that year and a role that I loved to play.

“I am so grateful to all the fans that have stuck with me for all these years and that this song makes me feel as young as I was then.”

Sir Cliff’s new album is a compilation of his biggest hits and favourite tracks, with orchestral arrangements from composer Chris Walden.

The collection includes the 1999 recording from Sir Cliff’s performance of Everything I Do (I Do It For You) at his Countdown Concert celebrating the millennium.

It also features a duet, Suddenly, with his “dear friend” Dame Olivia Newton-John, who had an extensive career in music and was known for playing Sandy in the 1978 film Grease.

She died in August last year at the age of 73.

Sir Cliff’s new album, which is set for release on November 3, is described as bringing “new life and clarity to original vocal recordings with beautiful new orchestral and string arrangements”.