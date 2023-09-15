Mark Ronson shares sweet 40th birthday tribute to Amy Winehouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Ronson shares sweet 40th birthday tribute to Amy Winehouse

By Press Association
Amy Winehouse in 2008 (Niall Carson/PA)
Iconic music producer Mark Ronson has taken to social media to share a tribute to Amy Winehouse on what would have been her 40th birthday.

Winehouse, Ronson’s former friend and musical collaborator, made a massive mark on the music industry before her career was tragically cut short in 2011 when she died at age 27.

In the lead-up to her death, Ronson and Winehouse seemed inseparable, with the two fellow musicians becoming fast friends while swapping and producing tunes together, eventually creating her second studio album, Back to Black, which won Winehouse two posthumous Grammy Awards for best album and best pop album.

To mark his long-lost friend’s birthday, Ronson shared a video of himself in his studio on Instagram, fiddling with a remix of You Know I’m No Good, from Back to Black.

He penned a short tribute to his fallen friend, revealing to his followers the hole Winehouse left in the lives of her family and friends is still keenly felt.

Ronson wrote: “Today my dad turns 75. Nas turns 50, and Amy would’ve been 40. Thinking how me and my dad would’ve partied at Nas & Amy’s amazing joint b’day.”

The 48-year-old added: “We miss the Lioness so much but let’s celebrate all the legends with some of her genius.”

Winehouse passed away at age 27 in 2011, joining many other celebrities who joined the infamous 27 Club, including Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, Janis Joplin and Jim Morrison.

She was found unresponsive on her bedroom floor in her home in Camden, London, and died shortly thereafter.

After two coronial inquests, the Grammy Award winner’s cause of death was revealed to be accidental by way of alcohol poisoning.

Winehouse struggled with addiction, frequently turning to heroin, cocaine, and other Class A substances to get by.

BRIT Awards 2008 – Show – London
Amy Winehouse and Mark Ronson on stage, during the BRIT Awards in 2008 (Yui Mok/PA)

Her stepmother Jane Winehouse told The Independent in 2021 that the talented musician had kicked her drug habit before tragedy struck.

Mrs Winehouse said: “She did get off drugs for a couple of years and the alcohol sadly kicked in.

“She did that pretty much herself. She thought she could do the same with alcohol. Towards the end, the gaps – the periods of sobriety – were getting longer. We thought she was going to pull through. We thought she was going to beat it.”