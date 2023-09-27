Kate Garraway shares importance of self-care while looking after ill husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kate Garraway shares importance of self-care while looking after ill husband

By Press Association
Kate Garraway (Ian West/PA)
Kate Garraway (Ian West/PA)

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has said she carves out time to “give myself the gift of doing something that only helps me”, while caring for her husband Derek Draper.

A serious case of Covid-19 in March 2020 left the former political adviser with long-lasting damage to his organs and needing daily care.

Garraway said: “I’ve been experimenting with ways to take control of my own happiness. I now deliberately carve out time to give myself the gift of doing something that only helps me.

“It might be only 10 minutes of something physical, such as stretching, pottering in the garden with a mug of tea, or reading something not related to work and I’ve put some fun girls’ nights in the diary with (GMB presenters) Charlotte Hawkins, Ranvir Singh and Susanna Reid.”

Good Housekeeping
The November 2023 issue of Good Housekeeping is now on sale (Good Housekeeping/David Venni/PA)

She also said that she would “love” to tell people that now Derek is home “everything is easy”.

However, Garraway added: “We keep having emergency setbacks and he’s had to be rushed back into hospital so many times, the fear of him dying has never left us. The unpredictability of his day-to-day condition means we’re living on a rollercoaster.”

She has made documentaries detailing her family’s life as Draper battles the long-term effects of coronavirus, with both programmes winning National Television Awards in the authored documentary category.

She has also brought out several books to help others by describing her experience, including The Power Of Hope: The Moving Memoir From ITV’s Kate Garraway.

Kate Garraway
Kate Garraway (Good Housekeeping/David Venni/PA)

Her new book also follows Draper’s health struggle and is called The Strength Of Love: Embracing An Uncertain Future With Resilience And Optimism.

She said: “I can’t promise to have all the answers – my struggle is a work in progress – but in the book I’ve shared what has helped me so far and things that have set me on a happier path.

“I’ve tried to keep things hopeful, but I’ve also written about the darker moments, too.”

Garraway’s husband was at her side in June, despite being in and out of hospital, when she collected her MBE for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity from the Prince of Wales in an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The November 2023 issue of Good Housekeeping is now on sale.