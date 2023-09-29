Aerosmith pause tour after singer Steve Tyler revealed to have fractured larynx

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aerosmith pause tour after singer Steve Tyler revealed to have fractured larynx

By Press Association
Aerosmith’s Steve Tyler, centre, performs with Post Malone, right, and Joe Perry (PA)
Aerosmith have announced they are cancelling upcoming venue dates for their farewell tour following Steven Tyler needing “ongoing care” to a fractured larynx.

The American rock band, known for hits including Dream On, Dude (Looks Like A Lady) and Walk This Way, had already rescheduled US shows to January and February 2024 after singer Tyler “sustained vocal cord damage”.

On Friday, the band updated fans to say the 75-year-old’s “vocal injury is more serious than initially thought” and they would be not able to perform again until “some time in 2024”.

Aerosmith’s update to Instagram, read: “His (Tyler’s) doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care.

“He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.

“As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to some time in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more.

“All previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced. Fans with questions regarding refunds should reach out to their point of purchase.”

The band’s website now has no current shows listed for next year.

A statement from Tyler read: “I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can.”

The Aerosmith line-up, which includes Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford, had announced the farewell tour in May.

Billboard awards – Steve Tyler
Aerosmith frontman Steve Tyler (Anthony Harvey/PA)

The run of shows, which had included a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve, was set to end on January 26 2024 in Montreal.

Aerosmith, formed in Boston in 1970, are one of the most popular acts of all time, with 150 million records sold around the world.

In 2001, they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and performed the Super Bowl half-time show. They have collected four Grammys during their time together.