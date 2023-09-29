Victoria Beckham and family attend her fashion show alongside Kim Kardashian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Victoria Beckham and family attend her fashion show alongside Kim Kardashian

By Press Association
Victoria and David Beckham (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Victoria and David Beckham (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Victoria Beckham and her family have attended her fashion show in France alongside Kim Kardashian.

Reality star and entrepreneur Kardashian made a showing at this season of Paris Fashion Week when she attended Beckham’s spring/summer catwalk show.

Kardashian, who was recently spotted watching a football match at Inter Miami, the club co-owned by David Beckham, wore a strappy pink silk maxidress with nude stiletto sandals.

Sitting next to mum Kris Jenner on the front row, the 42-year-old American Horror Story actress accessorised her dress with a diamond necklace and a crucifix pendant.

Kim Kardashian attends the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection
Kim Kardashian (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Victoria’s husband David, 48, attended with sons Cruz and Brooklyn and daughter Harper.

The former footballer chose a navy double-breasted suit for the occasion.

He sat next to 12-year-old Harper, who wore a white strappy dress and carried a white chain pouch clutch bag from her mum’s label.

France Victoria Beckham Spring Summer 2024 Front Row
David Beckham, left, and Harper Beckham attend the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Sitting next to wife Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham opted for a casual white T-shirt and jeans combination.

Model and actor Peltz, 28, donned a black minidress and fishnet tights.

Brooklyn Beckham, from right, Nicola Peltz and Cruz Beckham attend the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection
From left, Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

While the Beckhams’ other son Romeo did not attend, his girlfriend Mia Regan was at the show.

The model wore an asymmetric ruched blue minidress with black fishnet tights and platform ankle-strap heels.

Mia Regan arrives for the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection
Mia Regan (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Make-up artist Sarah Hill shared on Instagram that she used Victoria Beckham Beauty products to create the 20-year-old’s make-up.

The bold look featured a bright blue winged eyeshadow teamed with a nude lip.