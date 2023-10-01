Coleen Rooney says Rebekah Vardy tried to put ‘unnatural friendship’ on her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coleen Rooney says Rebekah Vardy tried to put ‘unnatural friendship’ on her

By Press Association
Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy during their High Court libel battle (Yui Mok/PA)
Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy during their High Court libel battle (Yui Mok/PA)

Coleen Rooney has said she felt like her friendship with Rebekah Vardy before the so-called Wagatha Christie case was “unnatural”.

The duo were friendly before Vardy launched a libel battle against Rooney, 37, which Vardy, 41, lost when the High Court judge found Rooney’s claims to be “substantially true”.

The wife of former England football star Wayne Rooney publicly claimed in a social media post in October 2019 that Vardy’s account was the source behind three stories in The Sun newspaper featuring fake details she had posted on her private Instagram stories in a months-long “sting operation” she had carried out.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney leave the Royal Courts of Justice during the high-profile libel battle (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking to The Times ahead of the release of a new documentary called Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, detailing the libel case from her point of view, Rooney discussed how the trial came about and what it has been like for her to make friends as a wag (footballer’s wife).

Rooney said she had made some “natural friendships” with fellow mothers at her children’s schools but mentioned that her friendship with Vardy, wife to footballer Jamie Vardy, had been “unnatural”.

“I can tell when someone is trying to force a friendship because of your status,” she said.

“I’m very savvy about that. And I felt like the friendship Rebekah was trying to put on me was unnatural.”

She added: “I’ve never fallen out with the partner of another footballer in my life, and I never thought I would.”

Rebekah Vardy leaves the Royal Courts of Justice (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking on whether she was surprised that the leaks came from Vardy, Rooney said: “Obviously Rebekah has lived my life to a degree, in the public eye.

“So I never thought someone would do that to someone else. But I knew she enjoyed the limelight and would do things only to be in the public eye.

“And the more I knew, the more I wasn’t surprised.”

Asked if she shields her children from media coverage, she said: “No. If they ask a question, I’ll tell them the truth in a child-friendly way and tell them what’s right and wrong. Then they won’t get a shock when they’re older.”

The fake stories Rooney planted on her Instagram during the sting operation featured her travelling to Mexico for a “gender selection” procedure, her planning to return to TV, and the basement flooding at her home.

In the post on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, she then wrote: “I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. “It’s …… Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Documentary Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story will reveal how Rooney staged her sting operation and the new series is set to premiere on Disney+ on October 18.