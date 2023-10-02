Strictly star Amy Dowden among new line-up for Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strictly star Amy Dowden among new line-up for Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

By Press Association
Sara Davies and Amy Dowden will appear on the show’s 12th series (BBC/STV/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing stars Amy Dowden and Sara Davies are among the famous faces who will compete in the next series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti will also go head to head on the show’s 12th series to see who can uncover the best antiques and make the most money at auction.

The new episodes will also see reality star Gemma Collins and BBC Radio 1 presenter Melvin Odoom, 1980s pop stars Samantha Fox and Sinitta and news anchor siblings Geeta and Krishnan Guru-Murthy try to find some hidden treasures.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti (BBC/STV/PA)

Dragons’ Den star Davies, who competed on Strictly in 2021, said: “I’d always heard what an incredible adventure Antiques Road Trip is.

“Being with Amy made it even more special for me, and to be able to spend that time together and share the experience was just brilliant.”

Dowden, who is a professional on the BBC dance competition, is currently receiving treatment after announcing in June that she had undergone a mastectomy following a stage three breast cancer diagnosis.

Sanclimenti said it had been a “pleasure” competing on the show, adding: “There was healthy competition between Ekin and I, and we had lots of fun as we supported each other through the experience.

“I learned a lot about antiques and how appearances can be deceiving; something may look like it could be worth a lot, but it may just be more sentimental value.”

Sinitta said the show provided the “perfect opportunity” for her to spend some time with Fox after they have tried to catch up for years.

“We laughed non-stop like time had stood still. It felt so cool driving through the country lanes like pop music’s answer to Thelma and Louise”, she added.

Gemma Collins and Melvin Odoom (BBC/STV/PA)

The 20-episode series will kick off on October 10 with husband-and-wife comedy duo Paul Merton and Suki Webster getting behind the wheel of one of the show’s classic cars.

The series will also feature documentary-maker Christine McGuinness and Coronation Street star Colson Smith paired together while Loose Women’s Linda Robson and Brenda Edwards will do up against each other.

Muslim Alim, BBC commissioning editor, said: “It’s great to have Celebrity Antiques Road Trip back on BBC Two this autumn with another exciting list of celebrity duos and a plethora of weird and wonderful items that will have you guessing till the last minute on their profit potential.”

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip begins on Tuesday October 11 at 7pm on BBC Two and iPlayer.