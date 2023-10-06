Drake looking to take break from music saying ‘I need to focus on my health’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Drake looking to take break from music saying ‘I need to focus on my health’

By Press Association
Drake discussed his thoughts on his American radio show (Ian West/PA)
Drake discussed his thoughts on his American radio show (Ian West/PA)

Drake has announced he will “probably” not be making any music for a while, explaining that he needs to “focus” on his health.

The Canadian rapper and singer, 36, discussed the possibility of taking a break from music, hours before he released his new album For All The Dogs, a 23-song opus which features American singer SZA, Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, rapper 21 Savage and artist and producer J Cole, amongst others.

The rapper, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, discussed his thoughts on his American radio show Table for One on SiriusXM’s Sound 42.

He told listeners: “I probably won’t make music for a little bit. I’m gonna be honest.

“I got some other things I need to do for some other people that I made promises to, but I probably won’t make music for a little bit.

“I’m gonna be real with you.

“I need to focus on my health first and foremost and I’ll talk about that soon enough.

“Nothing crazy, but just like, I want people to be healthy in life and I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach and I’ll just say what it is now… so I need to focus on on my health and I need to get right and I’m going to do that.”

Drake has been touring It’s All A Blur with 21 Savage which kickstarted in July and has consisted of dates across North America.

Wireless Festival – London
Drake performing at Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, central London (Ian West/PA)

During his radio show, the music artist discussed the tour and thanked collaborators for helping him with the new album.

He said: “I think I’m overwhelmed by the love from tour.

“I have a tough time understanding why my mind… is something that’s intriguing to any of you but damn, I’m so happy that it is.”

He added: “I’m literally just nothing without all of your opinions and all of your critiques and all of your feelings and emotions…

“The best quote I heard recently was true competition breeds co-operation. So thank you to everybody who co-operated with me on this project (For All The Dogs).

“A lot of competitive spirits, a lot of incredible pens and incredible writers and incredible producers and thank you for co-operating with me and thank you for hopefully being motivated by me like I was motivated by you.”