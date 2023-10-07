Angela Rippon channels Julie Andrews during movie week performance on Strictly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Angela Rippon channels Julie Andrews during movie week performance on Strictly

By Press Association
Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington during their appearance on the live show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington during their appearance on the live show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Angela Rippon has performed a quickstep to a song from The Sound Of Music during movie week on Strictly Come dancing.

The veteran broadcaster, 78, channelled British actress Julie Andrews, with a cropped blond wig during the dance to Do-Re-Mi from the 1965 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical film, alongside her professional partner Kai Widdrington.

“The studio is alive with the sound of music,” host Tess Daly said, before the couple scored a total of 26.

Judge Shirley Ballas noted a “tumble on the feet here” but said it was “another great performance”, while Anton Du Beke said she has “wonderful musicality and a great sense of form” and Craig Revel Horwood said: “I can’t fault your performance skills.”

The professional dancers kicked off the show with a magical Disney-inspired medley which included songs from Pocahontas, Frozen and red-haired Dianne Buswell leading the dance to The Little Mermaid.

BBC presenters Daly and Claudia Winkleman began the third week with Mickey and Minnie Mouse to celebrate 100 years of Disney, while characters Goofy, Donald and Daisy Duck also walked out with the judges.

Actor Nigel Harman opened movie week with a Batman-inspired jive alongside his professional partner Katya Jones, dressed with capes inspired by the film, scoring a total of 25.

Actor Layton Williams and professional dance partner Nikita Kuzmin, who received nines across the board in week two, scored 28 for their Grease-inspired Viennese waltz to There Are Worse Things I Could Do.

Revel Horwood said: “I think you came out with way too much attack – it became jagged and lacked grace.”

Struggling with her confidence after being in the dance-off, Nikita Kanda channelled 90s film Clueless for her jive with partner Gorka Marquez, scoring 21.

Actress Amanda Abbington scored 30 for her “magical” Bridget Jones-inspired rumba with partner Giovanni Pernice to Out Of Reach by Gabrielle, while Love Island star Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima received 25 for their Puss In Boots pasodoble.

Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu’s Charleston from the film Damn Yankees scored 35, while Scanlon’s parents watched from the audience for the first time.

Last week, former Family Fortunes host Les Dennis was the first celebrity eliminated from the competition after he found himself bottom of the leader board.