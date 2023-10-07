Amy Dowden gives cancer update with surprise Strictly Come Dancing appearance

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden said she is more than halfway through her cancer treatment as she made a surprise appearance on the BBC flagship show.

The 33-year-old announced in June that she had undergone a mastectomy after discovering she had stage three breast cancer, and would be unable to have a celebrity partner on the show this year.

Dowden made a surprise entry from behind a golden fringe wall, sporting a shaved head and white glittery dress, to read the show’s terms and conditions.

Co-host Claudia Winkleman said: “Now it is time for the terms and conditions and to read them is a very special member of our Strictly family.

“We have missed her so much and are delighted that she is well enough to be back with us tonight, please welcome the one and only Amy Dowden.”

The cast were cheering “Amy” following her surprise appearance.

Dowden said: “I’ve missed you all”, before adding: “I’m doing really well, I’m over halfway through treatment, through chemo, and I can’t wait to be back with you all permanently.”

Co-presenter Tess Daly said: “So lovely to see you Amy, we love you to bits.”