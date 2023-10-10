Big Brother housemates face test of endurance with bed challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Big Brother housemates face test of endurance with bed challenge

By Press Association
The next Big Brother challenge will see contestants staying together in a bed for as long as possible (Big Brother/Initial/ITV)
The next Big Brother challenge will see contestants staying together in a bed for as long as possible (Big Brother/Initial/ITV)

The Big Brother contestants will be challenged to stay in bed for as long as possible in a test of endurance.

In scenes that will air on Tuesday, housemates will be instructed to gather in the living room.

They will be told: “This is Big Brother. Housemates, the key to living harmoniously in my house is to know each other inside out. And in today’s case top and tail.”

“Can all the housemates make themselves comfy in the big bed? The last housemate in bed will win a very special treat.”

If a housemate gets out of the bed or falls asleep, they are disqualified. However, immediately after the task begins, food writer Henry, 25, gets out of the bed and says: “Well, I’m not very comfortable so I’m going to get out.”

He is soon followed by lawyer Jordan.

When make-up artist Farida says: “Jordan we love you,” he replies: “Thanks. You’re all good too but I don’t want to be in a bed with you all.”

Throughout the day, Big Brother will try to lure the housemates out of the bed with the temptation of treats including a cheeseboard, a coffee, a smoothie and some of the contents of Jenkin’s exploded suitcase.

In Monday’s episode, youth worker Hallie revealed to the housemates that she is a trans woman.

Later, she told Big Brother in the diary room that she had been “scared” to tell the other contestants in case they would have a “prejudice opinion” towards her.

She said: “Yesterday I just felt like I wasn’t being 100% authentic with everyone and I was hiding a big part of who I am, so this morning I thought let me be 100% honest and just tell the housemates that I am transgender.

“I’m not going to lie, my heart was beating out of my chest, it was quite nerve racking.

“I was scared of people having a prejudice opinion towards me because as soon as you hear the word trans, some people’s minds go elsewhere.”

The youth worker noted that all the contestants had been “very respectful and open-minded”, adding: “The love and support has been amazing.

“I’ve made it clear. I’m happy to talk about my journey, if they have any questions I’m an open book.

“And I just hope that they will try to get to know me a bit more, but it felt freeing.”

Big Brother continues on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.