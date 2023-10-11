Amy Dowden says support of Strictly family liberated her to not wear a wig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Amy Dowden says support of Strictly family liberated her to not wear a wig

By Press Association
Amy Dowden (Doug Peters/PA)
Amy Dowden (Doug Peters/PA)

Amy Dowden has said the support of fellow dancers and staff at Strictly Come Dancing allowed her to feel “liberated” when she returned to the show not wearing a wig.

During an appearance on the BBC dancing show on Saturday, the 33-year-old Welsh dancer emerged from behind a golden fringe wall, sporting a shaved head and white glittery dress to read voting terms and conditions.

Dowden has had a mastectomy after discovering she had stage three breast cancer, and would be unable to have a celebrity partner on the show this year.

She told Wednesday’s Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two: “So my wig wasn’t ready for the dress run because the last time I’d worn it, I had hair at Strictly.

“Dianne (Buswell) was just going on all day at me saying ‘You know you look so beautiful, don’t wear your headscarf’.

“I went out and did it in dress run and I just realised like the Strictly family treated me no different… they just give me so much love and support.

“I spoke to production beforehand, the hair and make-up girls were going ‘don’t wear the wig’ … and I just felt really liberated and I didn’t tell anyone, I didn’t tell my husband, my parents because I wasn’t quite sure. I was nervous.

“(Husband and dancer) Ben (Jones) said to me when I went home ‘I could tell you were nervous’ but I’m so glad I did it (because) now it doesn’t matter if I’ve got my wig or not.”

On Sunday, she also went without her wig during the Pride of Britain awards and wore a pink breast cancer awareness pin.

The Caerphilly-born dancer also spoke about how showing herself being shaved on social media was inspired by other people she had met through raising awareness of cancer.

2022 BAFTA Cymru Awards
Amy Dowden has been raising awareness of breast cancer since being diagnosed. (Jake Morley/BAFTA)

She also said: “I found losing my hair really traumatic… I couldn’t even brush my own hair in the end my husband had to… I couldn’t look in the mirror in the end because I was bald on top.

“One night… I told my family that ‘I’m shaving it tomorrow’…. I hope to use my platform to help others and give them the courage and the strength they need. And actually, the response I got was just so overwhelming.”

She also gave an update on her health treatments saying that she is “over halfway” through chemotherapy with another session on Thursday.

Dowden added: “I’m not going to lie it is tough but I’m staying strong and positive. I just want to raise as much awareness as I possibly can and get everybody to check (for cancer).”