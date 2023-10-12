S Club don colourful outfits as Good Times reunion tour kickstarts in Manchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

S Club don colourful outfits as Good Times reunion tour kickstarts in Manchester

By Press Association
Rachel Stevens, Jo O’Meara, and Tina Barrett of S Club perform on stage at the AO Arena in Manchester during the first night of their reunion tour (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rachel Stevens, Jo O’Meara, and Tina Barrett of S Club perform on stage at the AO Arena in Manchester during the first night of their reunion tour (Peter Byrne/PA)

Pop group S Club donned colourful outfits as they kickstarted their 25th anniversary reunion tour with a show in Manchester.

On Thursday evening, the band performed at the AO Arena without band members Paul Cattermole, who died in April, and Hannah Spearritt, who withdrew from the The Good Times Tour earlier in the year.

The group – formerly known as S Club 7 and now comprising Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara and Bradley McIntosh – had announced a UK tour in February to celebrate 25 years.

S Club reunion tour
S Club on stage at the AO Arena in Manchester during the first night of their reunion tour (Peter Byrne/PA)

For their first show, the five-piece appeared on stage silhouetted in front of bright beaming, coloured lights.

Stevens wore a red flared and glittering bodysuit whilst O’Meara donned a turquoise skin-tight suit with matching shoes.

McIntosh sported an all-purple fit and Lee was dressed in yellow whilst Barrett wore a bright pink bodysuit with thigh-high boots.

S Club reunion tour
S Club on stage at the AO Arena in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

In July, the band released a single paying tribute to Cattermole called These Are The Days.

That same month the group said that the door was open for Spearritt’s return during an appearance on ITV programme This Morning.

The actress and singer, who was a founding member of the 1990s pop group, was recently announced as one of the celebrity contestants for Dancing On Ice 2024.

S Club reunion tour
Rachel Stevens of S Club (Peter Byrne/PA)

Following S Club’s performance at the AO Arena, the band will head to Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena for a performance on Friday, followed by a Saturday show at Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

There are other upcoming performances in cities that include Glasgow, Newcastle, London and Birmingham, with further dates across North America in areas that include Toronto and New York.