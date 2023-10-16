America Ferrera says she noticed workplace ‘inequalities’ after giving birth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

America Ferrera says she noticed workplace ‘inequalities’ after giving birth

By Press Association
America Ferrera on the front cover of Glamour UK (Josefina Santos/Glamour)
America Ferrera on the front cover of Glamour UK (Josefina Santos/Glamour)

Actress America Ferrera has said she noticed “inequalities” in the workplace after giving birth, adding that she “experienced a whole new category of imbalance”.

The 39-year-old, who appears in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, has been named Glamour’s Women Of The Year 2023 global honouree and UK impact award winner.

In an interview with Emily Maddick for Glamour UK, the Ugly Betty star spoke about sexism in the workplace and discussed what she had learned about the film industry after giving birth.

America Ferrera
America Ferrera for Glamour UK (Josefina Santos/Glamour)

She said: “Since becoming a parent to my now five-year-old son, and three-year-old daughter, I’ve experienced a whole new category of imbalance in the workplace.

“I’ve seen the inequalities that put the burden of parenting on women; the disproportionate cost of what that means to mothers and their careers, and the cultural expectations placed on women that we internalise and hold ourselves to.

“I’m on multiple text chains with working mums stressing out about dilemmas like whether to go on a work trip or miss their kids’ doctor appointment.

“Women at every level of their careers are having to make choices that cost us money, affect our mental health, our physical health, and quality of life.

“Our culture and our policies must change.”

America Ferrera
America Ferrera is a global Women Of The Year honouree (Josefina Santos/Glamour)

Ferrera, who once campaigned for former United States secretary of state Hillary Clinton, said that she grew up experiencing inequality and said her family lost its assistance with meals at school when she was in fifth grade.

She said: “I can’t remember a time when I didn’t want to fight injustice to incite change in this world.”

Speaking further on sexism and her hopes for the future, she added: “My deepest hope is that the future for women looks like genuine safety: physically, emotionally, and mentally.

“My commitment is to keep fighting and showing up in beloved community where women find strength and courage in each other, to continue the work toward the change that we all deserve.”

The UK Women Of The Year honorees will be announced on Tuesday at a ceremony in London.

Women Of The Year celebrations will be taking place throughout October and November for Glamour UK, US, Spain, Germany and Mexico and Latin America.