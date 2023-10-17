Famous faces have taken to the red carpet for the Glamour Women of the Year awards in London.
The event recognises some of 2023’s biggest names in music, television, film, sport and media and shines a spotlight on women who have made an impact in their field.
Many of those attending the ceremony at One Marylebone in London opted for black gowns, including singer and actress Lily Allen.
Meanwhile, pops of colour from Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan, who was the night’s host, and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, and filmmaker and actress Lena Dunham, who both wore neon hues, gave the red carpet contrast.
Lily Allen leads the fashion pack at Glamour Women of the Year awards