Kourtney Kardashian says it was ‘terrifying’ to have urgent foetal surgery

Kourtney Kardashian has said that it was “terrifying” to have emergency foetal surgery which saved the life of her yet to be born baby boy.

The 44-year-old reality star is married to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker and the couple are expecting their first child together.

In September, the American socialite revealed that she had undergone “urgent foetal surgery” in an Instagram post and said that she was “eternally grateful” to Barker, 47, who was due to play gigs across the UK and Ireland but travelled back to the US so that he could be by her side.

Speaking to Vogue about the medical emergency, Kardashian said: “That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past.”

She added: “It was terrifying. After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea.

“I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”

Discussing how she had first tried to get pregnant with Barker using in vitro fertilisation (IVF), she added: “I felt really pressured and pushed into doing IVF…

“It went against my intuition, and I didn’t feel fully prepared for the mental or physical toll is takes.”

The couple then took a break from IVF for their Portofino wedding, which took place in May 2022.

Kardashian said: “We just got pregnant naturally. It was an indescribable feeling. Shock, then super-happy, fear sets in, worry, but I remembered then to have gratitude.”

The celebrity also revealed that she has never had a birth plan for her pregnancies.

“I was so chill when my water broke with Mason (her oldest child), I shaved my legs and put on make-up”, she said.

“This time, I still don’t have a birth plan except for talking to the baby all the time and telling him ‘everything is going to be amazing’.”

In September, Kardashian posted on Instagram to say that she was “eternally grateful” to the doctors who saved her baby’s life.

She said: “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.

“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear.

“I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

The reality star has three children with ex-partner Scott Disick and appears on Hulu’s The Kardashians, which follows the famous clan, comprised of mother Kris Jenner and her children Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian – who does not appear in the show.