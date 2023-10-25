US actress Kerry Washington originally ‘omitted’ abortion story from memoir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US actress Kerry Washington originally ‘omitted’ abortion story from memoir

By Press Association
US actress Kerry Washington originally ‘omitted’ abortion story from memoir (Ian West/PA)
US actress Kerry Washington originally 'omitted' abortion story from memoir (Ian West/PA)

Scandal star Kerry Washington said she originally “shelved” the story of her abortion from her memoir but realised its importance in mirroring the “larger attack” on women in the US.

In her new book, titled Thicker Than Water, the US actress writes about her experience terminating a pregnancy in her 20s under a false name.

“It’s so funny because in the beginning I wrote my abortion story and I omitted it from the original draft,” Washington told Bookshelfie, the Women’s Prize for Fiction podcast.

Kerry Washington writes about her experience terminating a pregnancy in her 20s in her new memoir (Ian West/PA)

“I remember writing it one day because I would have these writing commitments, I had a friend who was kind of my accountability coach, another writer, and I would send 500 words a day or 1,000 words a day.

“So one day I wrote this abortion story, and then I thought: ‘I don’t know where that would go, that has nothing to do with this other story I’m telling about identity and belonging and figuring out who I am’ – so I shelved it.

“I actually emailed it to the friend and forgot about it,” the 46-year-old actress said.

Washington said it was her book editor reading an early draft that suggested she could not refer to women’s reproductive lives “cloaked in secrecy” at the end of the book without providing more context on her own experience.

“So I went back and tried to locate the story and realised that in many ways, my abortion story is about my loss of privacy and that the attack on abortion that’s happening in the United States right now is also an attack on our right to privacy,” she said.

In June 2022, the US Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years by deciding to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling.

On sharing her story, Washington told podcast host Vick Hope: “I think it’s important for me to share this moment where I felt like I was losing my agency, my sense of self, my ability to make decisions with privacy and empowerment, because my private moment mirrors the larger attack that’s happening on women’s identities and agencies and bodies.”

On Wednesday, it was announced the judging panel for the Women’s Prize for Fiction and the inaugural Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction will be chaired by Monica Ali and Suzannah Lipscomb respectively.

The winner of each £30,000 prize will be announced on June 13.