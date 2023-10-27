Patrick Dempsey ‘shocked and saddened’ after mass shooting in hometown of Maine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Patrick Dempsey ‘shocked and saddened’ after mass shooting in hometown of Maine

By Press Association
Patrick Dempsey said he is ‘shocked and saddened’ after a mass shooting in his hometown (Matt Crossick/PA)
Patrick Dempsey said he is ‘shocked and saddened’ after a mass shooting in his hometown (Matt Crossick/PA)

US actor Patrick Dempsey said he is “heartbroken” for the victims of a mass shooting in his hometown in the state of Maine.

The Bridget Jones star, 57, has shared his grief over the “senseless act” which killed 18 people and wounded 13 others at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by last night’s tragedy in my hometown, Lewiston, Maine,” Dempsey said in a statement posted on Instagram.

“Maine’s greatest strength is it’s sense of community, and now we are being asked to come together to support everyone that has been devastated by this senseless act.

“My family and I are heartbroken for the victims, their families, and the community.”

The attack is considered the worst mass killing in the US state’s history.

Maine residents have been ordered to keep to their homes amid the hunt for Robert Card, a US army reservist who is alleged to be the gunman.

President Joe Biden ordered all US flags to be flown at half-mast as condolences poured in from around the nation and elsewhere.