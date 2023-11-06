James Corden to interview celebrities again in new audio show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Corden to interview celebrities again in new audio show

By Press Association
The 45-year-old said he was ‘thrilled’ to join US-based SiriusXM (Ian West/PA)
James Corden will once again interview celebrities as part of a new show.

The comedian and actor, 45, left CBS’ The Late Late Show in April and SiriusXM announced on Monday that Corden will host This Life Of Mine With James Corden.

The weekly show, which will beginning airing next year, will “feature in-depth conversations with the world’s biggest stars, discussing the people, places, moments, and memories that made them who they are today”.

James Corden said the SiriusXM team had made him feel ‘so welcome’ (Ian West/PA)

It would “seek to tell the untold stories of some of the most well-known public figures”.

Corden said he was “thrilled” to join US-based SiriusXM, who provide satellite radio and online radio services.

He added: “(SiriusXM’s president) Scott (Greenstein) and the whole team have made me feel so welcome as I start this new chapter.

“It’s a dream to have a space to engage in deep conversations with the people whose work and talent I greatly admire.”

Mr Greenstein, also the chief content officer, said: “James Corden is an incredible talent who is always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

“With a career that spans acting on stage and screen, developing and launching hit series such as Carpool Karaoke, and of course his iconic eight-year run as a late night host, James has been a trailblazer in the entertainment business.

“We’re so honoured to welcome him to the SiriusXM family as he begins this next phase of his illustrious career and makes his mark in audio.”

More details on This Life Of Mine With James Corden will be included during SiriusXM’s event in New York on Wednesday.

The broadcasting company will also showcase its new streaming app, as well as programming.

Corden’s final show on CBS featured appearances from megastar Harry Styles and actor Will Ferrell and he won multiple Emmys during his tenure and for Carpool Karaoke.

He first rose to fame in comedy series Gavin & Stacey before starring in Hollywood movies including Peter Rabbit, Cinderella and Cats.