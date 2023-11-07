Arnold Schwarzenegger says love will always conquer hatred amid Israel-Hamas war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arnold Schwarzenegger says love will always conquer hatred amid Israel-Hamas war

By Press Association
Arnold Schwarzenegger (Evan Agostini/AP/PA)
Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger said “love in the end always wins” as he collected an award of courage for his long-term advocacy against antisemitism and bigotry.

The Terminator actor, 76, made the comments during the Holocaust Museum’s annual gala in Los Angeles, in which host Melissa Rivers told the audience “October 7 was the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust” amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Schwarzenegger, the son of a Nazi soldier, said “we have to speak out” from the hatred online – in a nod to the attacks in Israel and Palestine.

Arnold Schwarzenegger collected an award of courage (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“The more we speak out about that issue, the better it is, so every day you have to talk about it… over and over again because we cannot let them get away with these lies and with this hatred”, he said.

“We have to talk to them and talk them down and let them know that the only way to go is through love and not with hatred.

“Hatred will never ever win, love in the end always wins.”

Oscar-nominated film producer Mike Medavoy, who worked with Schwarzenegger on four films including The Terminator during his career, presented the actor with the award cut from cured oak wood in a nod to his bodybuilding nickname The Austrian Oak.

A dozen Second World War Holocaust survivors attended the ceremony, including Joseph Alexander, who turns 101 this month.

The former governor of California also spoke about visiting the site of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp (Ian West/PA)

Mr Alexander placed a flame in a miner’s lamp in Schwarzenegger’s honour on stage, which was then transported by police escort to the Holocaust Museum in Los Angeles.

During his speech, Schwarzenegger said: “For me to be here today is unbelievable because as you can imagine when you have been Mr Universe five times, Mr World, Mr International…you get a lot of trophies for your muscles – but this is a trophy for my heart.”

The actor also said he has always felt compelled to advocate for equality because “I come from a country who’s known to be a big part in the Second World War and have the most vicious Nazis”.

He continued: “I thought it was important to go out and let people know the next generation doesn’t have to be the same, that the next generation can change.”

The former governor of California also spoke about visiting the site of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp.

“It was amazing to be there and see that first hand,” he said.

“I wrote in the book I’ll be back because I will be back there with a whole bunch of Hollywood celebrities so they can see what went on there and put the spotlight on this issue.”